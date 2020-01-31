County awards $6.3 million in grants to nonprofit groups

Franklin County commissioners held up their end of the bargain earlier this week with the award of more than $6 million to 26 different non-profit organizations.

The direct funding is intended to advance the efforts of the groups aimed at improving the lives of all county residents — a pledge made in last year’s Rise Together Blueprint for Reducing Poverty.

The board has partnered since 2006 with recipient organizations, such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, Columbus Public Health and the county health district, to not only further access to affordable healthcare and support measures to stabilize families, but to create well-paying jobs for residents and economic development opportunities for businesses.

Fifteen of the board’s community partners target an initiative to promote health equity in Franklin County, with grants totaling more than $4.6 million, officials said.

“These grants are a strategic investment in the health and wellbeing of our residents,” said Commissioner Marilyn Brown. “The board of commissioners is targeting these funds to help many families bridge the gap when they either don’t have health coverage or the cost is unattainable.

“Our collaboration with these outstanding community partners will make a measurable impact on the health of our communities, and getting these dollars into the community in a quick and efficient way will only help more residents get the quality care and services they so desperately need and deserve.”

Commissioners noted the funding approach was modified this year to deliver funding earlier in the year to not only streamline the accounting process, but address the challenges these groups share in preparing and foreseeing budget needs and strategically connecting helpful services to county residents.

“Approving $6,386,856 in community partnership grants in January will create immeasurable impacts for our county in 2020,” said board President John O’Grady. “By thoroughly studying and researching poverty in Franklin County last year, I think we have defined a clear path to demonstrating the county’s commitment by aligning funding with partners that target steps to improving not only the health of every resident but the overall health of our community.”

To qualify, non-profit groups must have been in existence in Franklin County for at least three years, the press release detailed. Commissioners select local community-based organizations that serve county residents through proven and effective programming that address four core goals surrounding jobs, housing, health, and youth.

The goals run parallel to the findings revealed in the Rise Together Blueprint for Reducing Poverty report released in June of 2019, officials said.

“Starting to move the needle on mitigating poverty in Franklin County requires a community commitment to increase access to higher-paying jobs in underserved neighborhoods,” Commissioner Kevin Boyce said. “By creating engagement opportunities with employers’ and improving access to relevant training opportunities that also meet local demand, these community grants provide supportive services for individuals to access employment and ensures employers follow through on their commitments to hire and promote residents, regardless of religion, skin color, or zip code.”

Through collaboration with local non-profit organizations, business owners, and national, state and local governments, the board aspires to improve residents’ lives through funding efforts that include: Community safety, security and effective justice; job creation, strategic economic development, fiscal security; supportive health and human services, good stewardship of natural resources, environmental sustainability, civic engagement and efficient, responsive and fiscally sustainable government operations.