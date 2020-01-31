Central Ohio unemployment rate for last year dropped to 3.2 percent

Central Ohio finished 2019 strongly as the jobless rate fell nearly a whole percentage point on an annual basis in December, while the average unemployment rate for the whole year decreased nearly half a percent.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.2 percent compared with 4.1 percent in 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the region’s average unemployment rate last year was 3.5 percent compared with 3.8 percent in 2018.

For 2019, central Ohio’s average civilian labor force increased by nearly 20,000 to 1,100,300 workers with an average 39,000 people unemployed, or 2,600 fewer than in 2018.

Among the counties in the region, Delaware had the lowest average unemployment rate at 3.1 percent last year, followed by Union (3.2 percent), Madison (3.4 percent); Franklin (3.5 percent); Fairfield and Licking (3.7 percent); Morrow and Pickaway (4 percent); Hocking (4.5 percent); and Perry County (5.1 percent).

In comparison, Delaware County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4 percent in 2018, followed by Union (3.5 percent), Franklin and Madison (3.8 percent), Licking (4 percent); Fairfield (3.8 percent); Pickaway (4.3 percent); Morrow (4.5 percent); Hocking (5.1 percent); and Perry County (5.6 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last December, the same from November and down from 4.6 percent in December 2018, according to ODFJS data.

With more than 5.61 million Ohioans employed in December, the state added 27,300 jobs in the past year.

On average, the state’s unemployment rate was 4.1 percent with an average 5.82 million workers last year compared with 4.6 percent and an average 5.75 million workers in 2018.

“Ohio ended 2019 with 10,400 new private-sector jobs, and the state’s unemployment rate held at near record lows at 4.2 percent.

The year also ended with two consecutive months of above-average job growth for the decade, marking a positive trend for Ohio’s job market and one to watch throughout 2020,” Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, said in a statement last month.

“December’s job growth was spread across a number of industries and sectors. Construction recovered some of the losses it experienced in 2019, adding 3,400 jobs — the largest job growth in any sector in December. This growth is critical as employer demand for skilled trade workers is high, and preparing workers for the industry will attract more businesses and workers to Ohio.”

He said the professional and tech services sector — which added 2,200 jobs in December — ended the year up 15,500 jobs, the highest growth of any sector in 2019.

“This growth in professional and tech services illustrates Ohio’s continued shift from its manufacturing roots (down 1,700 jobs in 2019) to a more service-oriented economy. The administrative and support services sector lost 2,200 jobs in December, which was a nationwide trend as automated services and technology replaced executive assistants and other support staff,” he said. “With annual revisions and updates due in March, it remains to be seen how Ohio faired in 2019, yet, job growth continued its long-term trend of lagging below the national average and growth in 2019 was hampered by trade tensions and recession concerns. To reverse this long-term trend, there are reforms policymakers can adopt that will spur job growth.”

From December 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 24,600 jobs as the goods-producing subsector lost 10,800 positions, while the state’s service-providing subsector added 35,400 jobs.

During the same period, Ohio’s public sector employment added 2,700 jobs for a total 780,900 jobs. The federal government lost 100 jobs during the period, while the state added 400 jobs. The local government sector added 2,400 jobs.

The national unemployment rate in December was 3.5 percent, the same as in November but down from 3.9 percent in December 2018.