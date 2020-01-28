New Ohio Medicaid program aims to improve children’s health

The Ohio Department of Medicaid has taken another step toward strengthening health care delivery for the state’s youngest Medicaid users.

Ohio Medicaid is expected to release its first payment for the new Comprehensive Primary Care for Kids program, which has been launched to improve child health and wellness across the state.

To participate, pediatric primary care providers are to adhere to a set of comprehensive access and care standards, work toward clinical and quality goals designed specifically for children and serve a minimum of 150 children enrolled in the health coverage program.

The CPC for Kids is expected to operate by leveraging an $8 million investment to incentivize preventative pediatric care.

Three quarters of the funding — approximately $6 million — is to be distributed in 2020 to assist pediatric practices perform primary-care activities that support infant, toddler and children’s health and well-being.

The remaining dollars are to serve as a performance bonus for pediatric practices that make the greatest impact on improving rates of well-child visits, ensuring children receive lead screenings, and providing counseling for nutrition and physical activity to children and adolescents.

“Medicaid’s Comprehensive Primary Care for Kids program promotes the health and wellbeing of children,” said Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran. “In addition to investing in prevention activities, the performance bonus encourages providers to work in schools, partner with the children’s services system, and collaborate with behavioral health providers.

“Medicaid’s CPC for Kids program helps focus on children with significant needs, increasing access through working with schools.”

The pediatric CPC model of care promotes preventive services required for the healthy growth and development of infants, toddler and children, a press release detailed.

CPC practices are required to meet a set of standards including 24/7 access to care, a team-based patient care coordination framework, population risk tiering, closing referral loops and timely, relevant patient-provider communications.

According to the department, more than 650,000 children — nearly half of Ohio’s children with Medicaid benefits — receive health care through a pediatric CPC provider.