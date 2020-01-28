Local company helps patients follow through on doctor’s suggestions

Prescribe Fit aims to be the key prescription to make a patient’s lifestyle healthier.

Physicians can recommend the company’s “remote patient monitoring” platform their patients that need to improve their lifestyles or to adjusts from a medical surgery.

The Columbus-based company offers patients a customizable plan that connects the patient to the company’s network of fitness specialists and allows the physician to monitor the patient’s progress.

Company CEO Brock Leonti said the platform helps drive patients “toward healthy behaviors outside of the exam room.”

Traditionally, a physician visit may conclude with a recommendation for the patient to live a healthier lifestyle. But such recommendations are as useful as a financial planner telling their clients they need to be rich and should go make it happen, the company said.

The conversation “needed to have a support system,” Leonti said.

With Prescribe Fit, doctors can register patients on the platform. The company then gets in contact with the patient after their visit.

The 30-minute conversation helps determine the patient’s goals before connected to one of the company’s 12 fitness specialists in the community. Patients typically work with the specialists up to three times a week.

“We have one ambitious person doing four,” Leonti said.

The company recently released an array of medical devices that patients can use to allow the platform to collect a consistent stream of data about their performance. The data become available to the physician.

“Data equals knowledge,” Leonti said.

The CEO could provide a plethora of examples of how the service would work.

One example he cited included a patient who had knee surgery and was obese.

The patient’s physician would prescribe the Prescribe Fit’s platform and specialists team to help the patient lose weight to prevent complications with the other knee in the future.

Prescribe Fit’s services can be purchased out of pocket or from health savings or flexible-spending accounts.

Prescribe Fit was founders include the Grote family of Donatos and Tony Capuano and his family, along with other investors.

Leonti has had his own history of business ownership. He ran a home health agency and an adult career college in northeast and central Ohio.

Prescribe Fit’s origins started in 2017. Leonti came on board that November.

The startup conducted some funding rounds and concluded on October 2018 before connecting with providers and physicians. The company now aims to serve 130,000 people by its third year.

“We do have our site set on becoming a national company,” Leonti said.