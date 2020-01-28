Bill aims for 10-year, sealed battery smoke alarms, fewer fire fatalities

A southern Ohio lawmaker, speaking from his experience as both a paid and volunteer first responder, believes Ohio can do better than ranking near the top in residential fire deaths among U.S. states.

Republican Rep. Brian Baldridge of Winchester has proposed a bill to require, in certain circumstances, existing smoke detectors be replaced with a sealed battery smoke detector.

“Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” the former firefighter and paramedic told fellow lawmakers seated for the Commerce and Labor Committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. “However, data from the National Fire Prevention Association shows that three of every five fire deaths occur in residences with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“From 2009 to 2013 … (in) 21 percent of the residential fire deaths, smoke alarms were present but did not sound.”

Baldridge said power source issues are the leading reasons why alarms fail to operate with nearly 70 percent of alarms failing to sound due to batteries that were missing, disconnected or discharged.

“We need to act to save lives,” he added.

Filed as House Bill 271, the bill would require the state fire marshal to adopt rules including the new requirements — installation of sealed battery smoke detectors, with a 10-year battery life, in residential buildings.

“Current advancements in technology have led to the creation of these smoke alarms that prevent tampering, and can power an alarm for a minimum of 10 years,” Baldridge continued during sponsor testimony. “These 10-year, tamper resistant smoke alarms directly address the disablement and failed operation by consumers, and do so in a cost efficient way.”

He noted the average cost of a 10-year, tamper-resistant alarm is roughly $5 more than a traditional battery-operated alarm.

As the battery of these 10-year alarms needn’t be replaced twice annually, it is estimated consumers may save between $40 and $60 in battery replacement costs over the life of the alarm.

“HB 271 is cost-effective, efficient, and potentially live saving,” Baldridge said.

The bill applies to existing smoke detectors that do not receive power primarily from their building’s wiring, and that are permitted in occupancies to meet the state fire code requirements.

The existing alarms shall be replaced when any of the following occurs:

Ten years passes after a smoke detector’s date of manufacture, or when a smoke detector malfunctions or fails to respond to function tests;

Ownership of owner-occupied residential premises changes, and sealed battery smoke detectors that are within ten years of their date of manufacture are not already installed;

A new tenant takes possession of a new rental pursuant to a rental agreement, and sealed battery smoke detectors that are within ten years of their date of manufacture are not already installed; or

Alterations or repairs requiring plan approval are made, and smoke detectors that receive power primarily from the building’s wiring are not required as a result of those alterations or repairs.

Baldridge said more than 14 states and a dozen cities have enacted laws requiring the 10-year smoke alarm.

“States that have passed such laws have seen dramatic decreases in home fire fatalities in the immediate years after their laws took effect,” he said. “The National Association of State Fire Marshals, National Fire Prevention Association, the Red Cross and several other fire and life safety organizations all recommend the use of these alarms.

“Let’s make the best decision for the safety of our constituents, because smoke detectors do save lives.”

In 2017, Ohio tied for fifth in the United States for civilian fire residential fire fatalities, with 112 lives lost.

A second hearing of the bill had not been scheduled at time of publication.