More than a dozen local companies honored for LGBTQ work policies

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized central Ohio companies for their LGBTQ-inclusive work policies.

The civil rights organization listed 49 Ohio companies and law firms in its 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

Twenty-four of those companies received a 100 percent rating on the index. The average score for companies and law firms based in Ohio is 79 percent with 36 earning 80 points and above.

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square,” said HRC President Alphonso David in a statement. “From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan — businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

Among the Ohio companies and law firms recognized, 16 of them were based in central Ohio with nine of them receiving a perfect rating: American Electric Power Co.; Designer Brands; Huntington Bancshares; L Brands; Nationwide; Vorys, Sater, Seymours and Pease LLP, Cardinal Health; Wendy’s Co.; and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Three of those firms improved their score from the previous assessment. Designer Brands score was 90 last year, followed by AEP (85) and Wendy’s (80).

Two companies improved their rating from the previous assessment.

Big Lots scored 90 points this year compared with 20 points last year, while Honda North America Inc. in Marysville scored 85 points compared with 75 under the same comparison.

Encova Insurance and Batelle Memorial Institute did not have ratings for the 2019 CEI but scored 80 and 75, respectively.

But three central Ohio firms’ ratings worsened between the 2019 and 2020 CEIs. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP scored 90 points for 2020 compared with 100 points for 2019. Alliance Data Systems Corp. scored 65 for this year’s index compared with 85 points last year. And Bob Evans Farms Inc. scored 60 points this year compared with 75 points previously.

In total, 1059 companies and law firms were officially rated in the new CEI, up from 1028 in last year’s survey. The report also unofficially rated 122 Fortune 500 companies, which have yet to respond to an invitation to participate in the CEI survey assessing their LGBTQ policies and practices.

Aside from the CEI, the Bloomberg company released its Gender Equality Index, listing 325 companies headquartered across 42 countries and regions.

“This level of transparency into how companies are tackling gender equality in the workplace and their local communities is fueling financial decision-making around the world, and is supporting the business case for an inclusive corporate environment,” said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg in a statement.

AEP and Alliance Data recognized their placement on the lists for the second consecutive year.

“Diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of AEP’s business strategy,” said Nicholas K. Akins, the company’s chairman, president and CEO. “We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to advance gender equality through company culture and policies, and we’ll continue to ensure the women on our team are valued and supported throughout their careers at AEP.”

Joseph L. Motes, executive vice president of Alliance Data, Diversity, said “equality and inclusion are core to our global workforce culture and how we operate every day.”