Abolitionist pioneer, state’s first female lawmakers comprise latest class of Great Ohioans

The first women elected to public office in 1922 and Coonskin Library founder and librarian Ephraim Cutler make up the group of Ohioans honored by the Capitol Square Foundation and the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

The honorees are the recipients of the 2020 Great Ohioan Awards, selected from nominations submitted by citizens and organizations from across the Buckeye State.

Cutler, an early Ohio political leader opposing slavery and a cofounder of Ohio University, has joined the state’s first women legislators, including:

Rep. Nettie McKenzie Clapp of Cuyahoga County, the first woman legislator to sponsor a bill that was enacted into law;

Rep. Lulu Thomas Gleason of Lucas County, noted for her campaign being managed entirely by women and being backed by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union;

Three-term Rep. Adelaide Sterling Ott of Mahoning County, the first woman House member to preside over the body at the behest of the speaker;

Three-term Rep. May Martin Van Wye of Hamilton County, who also served a one-term senator;

Sen. Nettie Bromley Loughead of Hamilton County, the first woman to receive a nomination to run for Ohio Senate and the first to introduce a bill; and

Four-term Sen. Maude Comstock Waitt of Cuyahoga County, who introduced three bills to become law.

“In recognition of the Centennial of the Women’s Suffrage movement we honor the first six women elected to the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate in 1922,” foundation Chairman Charles Moses said in prepared remarks. “These groundbreaking women set an example for women everywhere to be truly part of representative government.

“Ephraim Cutler’s role in shaping Ohio’s Constitution in 1802 set the course for the prohibition of slavery in the United States. …”

The Great Ohioan Award commemorates Ohioans who have played a significant role in an event or series of events of lasting significance in world, American or Ohio history.

To be selected for the Great Ohioan Award, the nominee must have resided in Ohio for a minimum of five years. Additionally, 25 years must have passed since the event in which the nominee participated is being commemorated.

Since 2003, 51 Great Ohioans have been recognized with the award for the special roles they played in history, a press release detailed.

“This year is the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” board Executive Director Laura Battocletti said. “It’s the perfect time to note the Ohio women who led the way for women’s suffrage,

“Ephraim Cutler’s influence against slavery and for education formed our state in its early days. He deserves to be known as a Great Ohioan.”

Great Ohioan honorees and their achievements are archived in a permanent Great Ohioan exhibit, which is part of the Ohio Statehouse Museum on the ground floor of the Ohio Statehouse.