Tech checklist for small businesses for this year

The start of a new year prompts many small business owners to implement changes in the way they do business.

Business technology services provider CCR Inc. recently published online an IT checklist for small businesses who want to shape up in 2020.

Topping the list is upgrading operating systems on computers.

Anne Curbow wrote for CCR that the upgrade isn’t a money-making ploy for the likes of Microsoft and Apple.

“Switching from older operating systems is incredibly important for your business security and wellness,” she wrote. “Newer, stronger programs prevent hacking and viruses more effectively while boosting productivity thanks to faster speeds.”

The next item on the list is making the switch to Office365, offering access to users like never before.

Some of the key features include accessing email, editing documents, integrating existing programs and collaborating in-real-time, all tasks that enable a business to work better, faster and easier.

“Cut unnecessary delays in communication through integration, speed teamwork by using collaboration tools and access email from anywhere anytime,” Curbow continued. “These benefits enable your business to remain competitive.

“Your time and resources are valuable. Don’t waste them on outdated software.”

The piece, next, encourages business owners to plan for backups and disaster recovery.

CCR noted that a client learned of the importance of these tools after a business fire.

“It’s vital to understand what’s important in your day-to-day functionality,” the piece outlined. “Once the dust settles, it can be overwhelming to know how to start to recuperate from a loss. Determining the order of functions is critical for bouncing back and returning to business with as little downtime as possible.”

Most businesses must comply with all manner of compliance, such as credit card security, medical privacy, financial privacy and personal data protection

The cost of not adhering to these guidelines is high and the repercussions can be dramatic, Curbow said.

“With so many other things happening in your business, it’s easy to lose track of which compliance must be adhered to, which updates apply to your business, and how to continually protect the privacy of those you serve,” she added. “It’s wise to invest in a team that can assist you with your compliance level.”

And, finally, cybersecurity — the sinister thing about it is not knowing what one doesn’t know.

“There are no warning signs of gaps in your security until you’re already infected,” the piece concluded. “It can take months or longer to realize you’ve had a security breach and, by that point, it’s too late.

“Data has been stolen, your files are no longer secure and you’re looking at one giant legal headache.”