Local businessman hoping to revolutionize how we open a jar of pickles

Brandon Bach commutes from central Ohio to carry out his duties as president of Dayton-based Consumer Convenience Technologies LLC as it aims to revolutionize the jar industry.

The company released its patented EEASY Lid in November with the goal to make it easier to remove jar lids for several popular products such as pickles and pasta.

Its goal is to expand its market footprint and make it easier for elderly and people with disabilities to do this mundane task.

“Everyone can open it,” Bach said. “We’re trying to bring the jar lid into the future by incorporating our technology.”

The jar lids mechanism involves pushing a button on top of the lid and becomes easier to unscrew. Consumers can reuse the lid by pressing the button on the interior side before screwing it back on. Bach said opening jars with the new lid is “40 percent easier to open than the” traditional lid.

Pete Stodd, who partnered with Bach’s farther, James Bach, came up with the idea of the jar lid. Stodd had a friend who had a physical impairment from a surgery.

The lid’s design is intended is to reduce reliance on family members and using risky methods like a butter knife.

Brandon Bach noted research that humans’ grip strength has declined over the last few generations as the workforce has shifted away from manual labor jobs and tasks because of technological improvements.

He joined his father about three years on the project and has a background in project management and video production. Stodd has a separate beverage business in the Dayton area where the lids are also produced.

Bach said the lids are made of aluminum instead of the traditional tin plate but are 100 percent recyclable, which can appeal to retailers that are environmentally conscious.

CTC announced earlier this month that it’s partnered with Boyer’s Food Markets, a Pennsylvania-based grocer, to incorporate the brand with its Darci’s brand pasta sauce at all 18 of its stores.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and improve their experience at Boyer’s,” said Anthony Gigliotti, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Boyer’s Food Market, in a statement. “By implementing CCT’s EEASY Lid on our Darci’s brand, we are providing our shoppers with a simple solution to opening jars, something that has frustrated people for decades. We are confident in the product and think our customers are going to love it.”

The product is being produced and packaged by Stello Foods and distributed by Cavallaro Foods. Boyer’s is using continuous thread EEASY Lids on all of its Darci’s sauce flavors. CCT has developed a lug version – the world’s first aluminum lug – and will begin production later this year.

In addition, Bach said raising awareness about the technology is another task for the company. Jars with the special lids have instructions on the side for consumers.

“It’s fairly easy to operate but we understand we will have to educate the consumer,” Bach said. But he expects there’s potential for the company to grow over the coming years.

“There are roughly 8 billion lids used in the U.S.,” Bach said. “We feel in the U.S. market there’s a lot of possibility.”