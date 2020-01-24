2019 was second-best year on record for Columbus area home sales

Above is a home for sale in Columbus' German Village neighborhood. As a result of high demand for homes in the region, the average sale price for a home in central Ohio has shot up 32 percent in five years. (Photo: )

Despite a continued run of low inventory of homes for sale, the central Ohio real estate market managed to have its second-highest year for home sales in 2019.

Last year there were 32,099 homes sold in the region, the most sold of any year on record except for 2017 when 32,218 homes were sold.

“With a strong economy and low mortgage rates, buyer activity has been strong,” said Andy Mills, president of Columbus Realtors. “However, central Ohio has been constrained by inventory levels that are still below historical norms. With supply and demand continuing to favor sellers, prices have been rising steadily.”

In recent years the market has struggled with low inventory, a trend that continued last year when there were 6.2 percent fewer homes available for sale compared to the previous year.

Lower inventory almost always results in higher prices and that was certainly true last year as home prices continue to rise in the area — the average home price last year was $241,355, up 6 percent from 2018.

The average home price in central Ohio has skyrocketed 32 percent in the past five years.

The overall median sales price increased 7.6 percent to $209,900 for the year. Single family home prices were up 7.4 percent compared to last year, and condo home prices were up 7.5 percent.

On average, homes sold last year at 98.7 percent of their last list price at sale, which remained unchanged from 2018.

“Tight inventory continues to constrain buyer activity in some parts of the Columbus region, while other areas, we are seeing increased seller inventory starting to improve buyers’ choices,” said Mills.

It was lower-priced homes that were the hardest to find last year. Homes under $350,000 sold in an average of 27 days while homes sold between $350,000 and $500,000 took about 46 days to sell.

Higher end homes, in the $500,000 to $700,000 price range, sold in an average of 65 days, and homes over $700,000 were on the market for an average of 89 days.

Meanwhile, the foreclosure market continues to decline, with the number of foreclosed homes available for sale far lower than several years ago.

In 2019, the percentage of closed sales that were either foreclosure or short sale decreased by 28.6 percent to end the year at 2.5 percent of the market.

Columbus Realtors attributed the big year in home sales to the general strong health of the national and local economies and historically low mortgage rates, which declined last year.

The year even finished on a strong note with home sales in December up 17.7 percent compared to December 2018.

Bute the supply of inventory tightened. There were 1.4 months supply of inventory last month compared to 1.6 months in December 2018. That number reflects home many months it would theoretically take to sell all of the homes currently for sale without any new homes for sale added to the market.

The number of new listings last year did creep up 0.8 percent and the number of new listings in December was up 5.5 percent.

Statewide home sales also rose last year compared to 2018, according to Ohio Realtors.

Homes sales reached 154,650 last year, a 1.6 percent increase from the previous year. The average sales price across Ohio in 2019 reached $193,663, a 5.9 percent increase from the $182,843 mark posted during 2018. Also, total dollar volume in 2019 reached $29.9 billion, a 7.6 percent increase from the 2018 level of $27.8 billion.

“It was a solid year for the Ohio housing market, as we experienced healthy gains in sales activity and in average pricing,” said Ohio Realtors President Chris Reese. “It is evident that Ohioans appreciate and understand that housing is a solid, long-term investmen.”

Sales in December reached 11,634, a 12.4 percent increase from the December 2018.

The market also posted a gain in average home price in December, reaching $191,250, a 6.2 percent increase from the $180,148 mark posted in December 2018.

Around the state, 14 of the 18 markets tracked experienced an increase in average sales price for the year compared to 2018. In terms of sales activity, 10 local markets posted year-end increases compared to 2018.