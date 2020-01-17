Former scientist opens local tutoring service

A new Columbus tutoring company, Nerddais Tutoring, offers private, one-on-one services for K-12 students.

“Being new does not mean our methods are new nor our resolve. A simple customized tutoring solution is something the founders have harbored for long,” said Naftali Opembe, Nerddais Tutoring’s manager. “Being parents ourselves, we have always been involved in chaperoning our kids from school and see just how the day can have a toll on them.

“Yet, we are acutely aware that with the differences in the delivery methods from district to district, many of these kids will need some type of remedial tutoring. Our approach is to bring the tutor to the child’s home as opposed to taking the child to a center.”

The company incorporated in the second half of last year and have been on a campaign to get its name out to its targeted audience. The company offers personalized tutoring and works with experienced local tutors.

“We offer tutoring in math, reading, writing, science, music, study skills, world languages, music, phonics and phonemic awareness, and test preparation. We also offer college admission consultation for high school students,” Opembe said.

The company has one full-time employee and “contracts with as many contract educational consultants (tutors) as needed at any given time,” he said.

Nerddais uses a proximal-pairing mechanism to connect families with tutors, which reduces the distance tutors need to travel to client’s homes. Tutors are less fatigued during tutoring.

“Nerddais Tutoring is a relatively new player in the tutoring space,” Opembe said. “The market already has tutoring companies both big and small. While the end product is the same … the means to the end vary. A lot of our competitors are center-based or have no local Ohio presence. We are local and our approach is unique.”

Opembe, who founded Nerddais Tutoring, has a doctorate’s degree in chemistry and more than five years of post-graduate school experience in academic and industry. He worked as a catalyst scientist for an Ohio research company.

Nerddais has a board of advisers made up of a colleagues from his graudate school at University of Connecticut and Iowa State State University, where he did his postdoctoral fellowship.

“We aim to work with students that are struggling in an area in class or want to be prepared for the next level be in a grade or college,” Opembe said. “The parents in consultation with their teachers are the ones better placed to understand the educational level and needs of their children and are the ones we seek to engage.”

He expects the company to scale to serve beyond central Ohio.