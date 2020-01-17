Bill proposes committee to devise dyslexia program for Ohio public schools

Bill proposes committee to devise dyslexia program for Ohio public schools

A southern Ohio lawmaker has borrowed from his experience as the parent of a dyslexic child to create a plan for public schools to address the disorder.

Winchester Rep. Brian Baldridge, a Republican, championed a bill this week during a Health Committee hearing in the Ohio House of Representatives that would provide proactive measures for the estimated 20 percent of all students afflicted with the neuro-cognitive condition.

Filed as House Bill 436, the legislation calls for creation of the Ohio Dyslexia Committee by the Ohio Department of Education. The committee and department are to develop and update a dyslexia guidebook for screening, intervention and remediation for children with dyslexia or displaying dyslexic characteristics and tendencies.

The bill’s reach is some 350,000 students throughout the Buckeye State, Baldridge said.

“But unfortunately, most don’t know they have the condition until it’s too late,” he told fellow House members seated for the committee. “Early screening and intervention have been proven to help dyslexic students learn to read and succeed in the classroom.”

He said he knows from firsthand experience the frustration and anguish arising from not knowing the root cause of a dyslexic child’s struggle to learn and read.

His daughter’s condition went undiscovered far too long, despite even his wife’s training and experience as an educator.

“A number of Ohio school districts have already implemented screening for dyslexia and the results have been dramatic,” Baldridge said. “These districts have seen an almost immediate improvement in reading competency and proficiency scores.

“The key is to identify students with dyslexia as early as possible and provide the necessary tools so they can learn to read.”

The bill also would require the department and committee to do complete the following tasks by June 30:

Provide structured literacy program professional development for teachers in evidence- based dyslexia screening and intervention practices, which must include a practicum;

Assist school districts and other public schools in establishing multidisciplinary teams to support the identification, intervention and remediation of dyslexia;

Develop reporting mechanisms for districts and schools to submit the required information and data to the Department; and

Develop academic standards for kindergarten in reading and writing that incorporates a structured literacy program.

“Most schools that offer dyslexia screening have been able to implement this at no additional cost,” the lawmaker said. “Districts can merely reallocate funds from programs that don’t produce results to a dyslexia screening and intervention program that not only improves overall reading scores but can even save money in the long run.”

HB 436 finally would repeal a pilot program that tested the delivery of early screening and intervention services for children with risk factors for dyslexia that operated until 2015.

The bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication, has garnered cosponsor support of seven fellow House members.