Ohio oil, natural gas production have record-setting third quarter

The boom continues for Ohio oil and natural gas production.

Oil production in Ohio’s horizontal shale region saw greater gains than natural gas on a percentage and annual basis in the third quarter last year, according to data the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Horizontal wells produced more than 7.2 million barrels of oil and nearly 673.97 billion cubic feet of natural gas for the quarter compared with more than 5.54 million barrels of oil and 605.71 billion cubic feet of natural gas for the third quarter of 2018.

That’s a nearly 30-percent increase for oil and a nearly 11.5-percent increase for shale gas between the two quarters.

“These totals are new state records for quarterly oil and natural gas production since quarterly reporting began in 2013,” the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a statement. (A barrel of oil is equal to 42 U.S. gallons and that gas reporting totals include natural gas liquids. Ohio law does not require the separate reporting of natural gas liquids, or NGL, or condensate and, therefore, reporting totals listed on the report include NGLs and condensate.)

This year’s production numbers reverse the script from last year when oil production trailed natural gas on a percentage basis.

In addition, Ohio’s shale region has produced more than 18 million barrels of oil and more than 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the first three quarters of last year.

The ODNR listed 2,470 horizontal shale wells with 2,419 reporting oil and natural gas production for the third quarter this year. The average amount of oil produced was 2,977 barrels; of natural gas produced was more than 278 million cubic feet; and of the average number of first quarter days in production was 87.

Ohio’s Utica and Marcellus shale formations are located in eastern Ohio and account for more than 85 percent of U.S. shale gas production growth since 2011.

In November, the state’s shale energy sector’s investment had reached $78 million in the first half of last year since tracking began, according to a report from JosbOhio,

“As the upstream and midstream sectors continue to mature, our focus is to land more downstream investment,” said Matt Cybulski, director of energy and chemicals at JobsOhio, at the time. “This strategy has two focal points: Helping companies already in Ohio expand to take advantage of cheap natural gas and natural gas liquids, and attracting new greenfield developments such as ethane crackers, methanol plants and other related investments.

“These downstream projects result in significant amounts of construction jobs, are typically very capital intensive, and create high quality, long-term permanent jobs. Communities thrive when these facilities are opened or expanded and that is our long-term goal.”

Since drilling in Ohio’s shale portion began, the state has issued more than 3,184 permits for horizontal drilling in the Utica/Point Pleasant shale play with 2,711 of them drilled and 77 permits for the Marcellus shale play with 51 of them drilled.

There is no drilling activity within central Ohio’s 10-county metropolitan statistical area. Ohio counties where drilling takes place include Belmont, Jefferson, Mahoning and Washington.