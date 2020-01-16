Inspirational Ohioans slated for recognition ahead of MLK Day celebration

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz is among the individuals and organizations to be honored today by the state’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission ahead of the state and federal observance Monday.

The New Albany physician has focused much of her 30-year medical career providing care to the underserved, first in her native New York City and now in Columbus where she has practiced since 1996.

Before her public career, Ortiz worked as a pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Westside Community Health Center, and North Community Counseling Centers, according to a press release announcing the commission’s honorees.

A proponent of volunteerism, Ortiz has volunteered locally at Helping Hands Free Clinic in Columbus and the New Albany Food Pantry.

Ortiz’s accomplishments in public office include ensuring forms are professionally interpreted for families whose primary language is something other than English. She currently focuses on outreach to central Ohio immigrant communities.

Her other accomplishments include instituting the Franklin County Drug Overdose Initiative and serving on the Franklin County Suicide Workgroup.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration is set to begin noon today at Trinity Episcopal Church, across the street from the statehouse at 125 E. Broad St., downtown.

Other honorees include a Zanesville tattoo artist and a Cincinnati nonprofit that fosters entrepreneurship.

Owner of Red Rose Tattoo Billy Joe White is slated to receive the commission’s Cultural Awareness Award for the work he does to cover up tattoos featuring hate speech and imagery — at no cost to the customer.

The artist took up the cause once he realized the role that white men, such as himself, have in race relations.

His efforts are the subject of an Emmy-nominated short film, Beneath the Ink.

Representatives of MORTAR, Cincinnati’s Entrepreneurship Hub, are scheduled to receive the Economic Opportunity Award.

The Economic Opportunity Award recognizes individuals, municipalities, businesses or other organizations that seek to improve the quality of life for citizens in economically challenged areas through economic incentive programs.

Since 2014, the organization has worked to provide historically marginalized entrepreneurs access to resources to build or expand their dream business. Resources include a 15-week MORTAR Entrepreneurship Academy from which nearly 300 individuals have graduated.

“These outstanding Ohioans remind us that Dr. King’s dream of inclusion, social justice and service to the common good remains alive and is flourishing in communities across the state,” said Will Lucas, chair of the commission. “They are an inspiration to us all to join our neighbors in continuing to spread Dr. King’s message of equality for generations to come.”

Other recipients include:

The Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan Jr. of Columbus is to receive the Social Justice Award, recognizing significant contributions toward achieving justice in legal, legislative and governmental systems for the more vulnerable members of society.

Brittinie Jermon of Cleveland is to be named winner of the Educational Excellence Award, recognizing the teacher’s commitment to scholarship and breaking down barriers that hinder scholarship.

The Rev. Gerard Mirbel of Painesville is to be named recipient of the Governor’s Humanitarian Award for contributions of his time and service to those in need.

Veronica Sims of Akron is to be receive the Community Building Award for having made significant contributions toward building a sense of unity among citizens of the state.

“These Ohioans reflect a life similar to that of Dr. King’s, filled with a passion to create positive changes within their communities,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Each of these awardees selflessly serve others and continue to make Ohio a great state.”

The 12-member commission advocates Dr. King’s principles of nonviolent change and the pursuit of racial, social and economic justice, and annually hosts the award ceremony in January leading up to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The Equal Opportunity Division of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services provides administrative support to the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission.