OSU students in need of food have more options than ever

More resources are becoming available for students at The Ohio State University who suffer from food insecurity.

The Buckeye Food Alliance has operated as a food pantry for students since 2014 and the College of Education and Human Ecology has partnered with the Advocates for Communities and Education Scholars to open a food pantry nearly a year ago.

“We serve any student at Ohio State,” said Pete Rex, an academic adviser and scholars’ group coordinator, who helped launch the human ecology college’s pantry.

Students can visit the college’s offices to use the pantry. Office staff take them to the pantry location to collect bag of dry foods and hygiene products.

The pantry has served more than 100 students up until November, including 10 students who made multiple trips. About 21 percent of the students were juniors and 23 percent were seniors, not surprising as some students may not have a food plan, Rex said. OSU often requires freshman students to have a meal plan.

“I’m seeing quite a few first-generation students,” he added. That’s likely because it’s their “first time away from homes and adjustments come with that.”

Rex said donations have come in consistently, receiving some sort of donation every few weeks.

“Our donors have been extremely generous,” Rex said.

And he’s had conversations with other colleges to offer food pantries.

About 15 percent of undergraduate students were facing the impacts of low food insecurity, according to a survey conducted by OSU’s Center for the Study of Student Life.

“At an institution this large, that means around 7000 students. The issue is bigger than this, as graduate students also face this issue and often have multiple dependents or family members impacted as well. Very low food security means the inability to adequately feed one’s self and achieve proper levels of nutrition on a consistent basis,” said Josh Debo, president of the BFA.

Last year, the Buckeye Food Alliance had more than 900 visits but Debo said the number may not reflect the number of people of served since it could include roommates and relatives.

The BFA is partnered with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, which provides the nonperishable and frozen food items. The student organization buys food from them once a week. They also receive donations of unused meals from the university’s Student Life Dining Services and locally hosted food drives.

“We are partnered with other local businesses who donate food to us biweekly. In an effort to improve sustainability, companies like Target donate food items to us that they are unable to sell due to cosmetic packaging damages,” Debo said. “We provide a myriad of other resources to benefit them. We provide personal care and hygiene items. We also offer school supplies, household cleaning items, and other assorted goods that students may find useful.”

The BFA hired its first full-time employee, Nick Fowler, to help coordinate the student organization.

Fowler helped improve connections with the BFA with organizations such as Student Wellness Center.

It is also opening a second location at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church this month to be more accessible for off-campus students.

About 48 percent of community college students and 41 percent of four-year university students who responded are food insecure, according to The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, a nonprofit action research center. The survey was sent to nearly 1.5 million students at 123 colleges and universities with nearly 86,000 responses.