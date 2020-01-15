Bipartisan plan offers tax break for Ohio college costs

A lawmaker duo in the Ohio House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would take on the sometimes staggering debt today’s college and university students accumulate while seeking a degree.

The plan presented by Reps. John Rogers, D-Mentor-On-The-Lake, and Gary Scherer, R-Circleville, would allow individuals to deduct up to $4,000 per year from their Ohio income taxes for higher education expenses.

Filed as House Bill 453, the Blair Deduction — named for the bill’s original co-author, the late Rep. Terry Blair — proposes that upon graduation from a post-secondary certificate or degreed program, an individual would be able to use the total net out of pocket cost of their qualified higher education expenses as the basis for an annual deduction of up to $4,000 per year.

“In today’s economy, students are increasingly having to weigh the benefits of furthering their education against the possibility of incurring insurmountable debt,” Rogers said in a prepared statement. “The intent of this legislation recognizes the significant personal investment being made by so many, while also ensuring that an educated and talented workforce can be found here in Ohio – something essential to helping Ohio’s future economic growth and vitality.”

HB 453 would mirror the deduction Ohio families are currently eligible to receive when they contribute to the state’s 529 College Savings Plans in an effort to save for an education beyond high school.

According to the bill, a qualifying credential is defined as a technical certification; an associate, technical, baccalaureate, master’s, or professional degree; or another post-secondary credential obtained from an eligible educational institution.

Applicable educational expenses would include:

Tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for the enrollment or attendance of the taxpayer at the eligible education institution;

Room and board expenses incurred while the taxpayer is carrying at least one-half of the normal full-time academic workload for the course of study the taxpayer is pursuing, as determined by the eligible educational institution; and

Expenses for special needs services required by the taxpayer in connection with the enrollment or attendance at the eligible educational institution.

According to the bill, any amount deducted shall be included in Ohio adjusted gross income for the purpose of determining eligibility for the credit allowed.

“I am happy to join Rep. Rogers on this bill that he has worked on for several years and originally with the great late Terry Blair,” Scherer said.

HB 453 awaits referral to a House committee.

Eleven fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill.