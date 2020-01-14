OSU, Accenture to partner on Data Analytics Institute

OSU, Accenture to partner on Data Analytics Institute

The Ohio State University and professional services company Accenture continue to build on its 20-year partnership with a new internship program.

The OSU’s Translational Data Analytics Institute will provide students the opportunity to experience the field of data and analytics by providing space and tools and Accenture’s business expertise.

“I am grateful for Accenture’s investment in our students and the extraordinary potential to work with this company to improve lives and make the world a better place,” said Michael Drake, president of The Ohio State University, in a statement. “The academic and professional opportunities this partnership creates will benefit OSU students, their future employers and the many communities they call home.”

The Translational Data Analytics Institute will act as a regional hub for team science and workforce development with faculty representing 50 different academic disciplines and address complex issues such as opioid addiction, climate-resilient agriculture and infant mortality.

Accenture will generate research ideas to help students build their analytical skills and explore careers in data science.

“We will provide Ohio State students an immersive professional experience and enable them to apply data and analytics to solve real-world challenges,” said Josh Sandstrom, managing director in Accenture’s higher education and public sector practice, in a statement. “Internships are an increasingly valuable pathway to a career in data and analytics, and we are excited to work with Ohio State students who share our passion for improving how the world works and lives.”

The institute joins a list of projects OSU and Accenture have worked on, including with the Fisher College of Business and the College of Engineering in the company’s annual Innovation Challenge and sponsoring HackOHI/O and the Buckeye Undergraduate Consulting Club.

“Given the nature of Accenture’s business, our partnership will afford students an unparalleled opportunity to explore real-world data analytics challenges in a variety of application areas from public health to transportation to agriculture, among others,” said Cathie Smith, managing director of institute. “Accenture’s partnership with (Translational Data Analytics Institute) is well-aligned with our institute’s vision to be a hub of data science and analytics research, innovation, education and workforce development here in central Ohio.”

Data scientist is considered an emerging job area in the country with a projected 37 percent annual growth in the field, according to Linkedin’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report.

“Data science is another field that has topped the Emerging Jobs list for three years running. It’s a specialty that’s continuing to grow significantly across all industries,” the report stated. “Our data indicates some of this growth can likely be attributed to the evolution of previously existing jobs, like Statisticians, and increased emphasis on data in academic research.”