Survey: Central Ohio small, midsize business owners optimistic about 2020

Central Ohio’s small and midsize business leaders, similar to national trends, are optimistic about their growth for this year, according to JP Morgan Chase 2020 Business Leaders Outlook survey.

“Given the dynamic energy of Central Ohio’s business community across sectors like health care, higher education and financial services, it’s not a surprise that business leaders in the region would be relatively optimistic,” said Jim Glassman, head economist for commercial banking at Chase, in an email to The Daily Reporter. “Like the rest of the country, local businesses are having to work harder to hire and keep talent. Interestingly, a higher percentage of Midwest companies plan to boost pay more aggressively compared to other regions.”

According to the survey, 49 percent of Midwest companies are more likely to list expanding product and service offerings as the primary focus of their growth strategies compared with 44 percent of all companies surveyed.

Half of former midsize business respondents in the Midwest expect to increase personnel this year compared with 55 percent of all U.S. business respondents.

Fifty-seven percent of Midwest midsize businesses report having a challenging time to fill technical and trade positions compared with 47 percent of all U.S. businesses.

And midsize companies in the Midwest are more likely to increase compensation at 78 percent compared with 71 percent for all U.S. businesses.

Seventy-six percent of midsize companies and 74 percent of small ones are optimistic about their own performance with 70 percent and 62 percent, respectively, expected to grow sales this year, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, midsize companies are more cautious as 59 percent and 52 percent of midsize and small businesses, respectively, are optimistic about the national economy compared with 24 percent and 40 percent about the global economy.

“Businesses are becoming used to a new normal as the pace of economic expansion naturally settles down,” Glassman said. “But it’s important to note that slowing economic growth isn’t a sign of weakness, and many of the concerns business leaders have point toward an economy that’s running at its full potential.”

On the other hand, companies are more prepared for technological disruption as 89 percent of midsize companies and 61 percent of small businesses have taken actions such as purchasing cyber insurance and creating to identify such threats and opportunities.

Such companies are embracing technology such as cloud computing, data-driven targeted marketing and application programing interfaces. Small businesses are more confident to manage the challenges of e-commerce.

“In an era of rapid technological change, businesses are demonstrating their resiliency and taking steps to future-proof their companies,” said John Simmons, head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at Chase, in a statement. “Harnessing new tools and technologies and remaining agile will help accelerate growth in today’s competitive environment.”

The survey noted the continue challenges with a low unemployment rate as businesses struggle to find qualified candidates as 31 percent of midsize businesses said they were “extremely or very” concerned about the candidate supply up from 28 percent last year.

In addition, 699 percent of small businesses reported that they experienced unexpected growth, causing many to having to work longer hours and purchase more supplies and inventory as a result.

“Unexpected growth is a good problem to have but it can be stressful for small business owners,” said Business Banking CEO Jen Roberts in a statement. “They have to reassess their short and long-term strategies, which could mean managing their cash flow more efficiently, incentivizing staff, or investing in technology to help them scale.”