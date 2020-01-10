Plan would re-examine regulation of radiation technology professionals

A state senator has worked with hospital and radiology professional groups to develop regulation of radiation technology professionals and address counter-productive areas of current law.

Tipp City Sen. Stephen Huffman, a Republican, introduced late last year the measure as a means of allowing health practitioners to provide the best services to patients in an efficient and effective manner.

Filed as Senate Bill 236, the bill tackles a particular section of the Ohio Revised Code that provides the state health director no discretion to employ standards any less stringent than the “Suggested State Regulations for Control of Radiation” prepared by the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors Inc.

“Ohio’s hands are inappropriately tied to a private, non-profit member organization,” Huffman said during testimony before Senate peers seated for the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee. “Senate Bill 236 would require the director to consider those recommendations that are suggested by this private group to determine if they are appropriate in Ohio.”

Specifically, the bill would require the director to adopt rules that consider the suggested recommendations of the program directors’ group and various federal sources, in addition to reports of the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements and relevant standards of the American National Standards Institute.

SB 236 also seeks to address what Huffman characterizes as inefficiency within the scope of practice of nuclear medicine technologists and radiographers.

“Currently, the documenting of contrast and radiopharmaceuticals administered by radiographers and nuclear medicine technologists can be entered into an electronic medical record only after a second prescription is ordered just for that documentation,” the lawmaker said. “The prescription requirement for documentation into an electronic medical record is unnecessary.”

The bill would establish that the documenting of these orders may be processed using an institution’s clinical guidelines, which are established by the clinical leadership of the institution, he added.

Analysis provided that the action is in addition to the following activities that these medical professionals are licensed to perform:

Radiographer — operating ionizing radiation-generating equipment, administering contrast, and determining procedure positioning and the dosage of ionizing radiation, all in order to perform a comprehensive scope of radiology procedures.

Nuclear medicine technologist — preparing and administering radio-pharmaceuticals to human beings and conducting in vivo or in vitro detection and measurement of radioactivity for medical purposes.

“These changes would in no way increase any provider’s scope of practice, but instead clarify what is already being done,” Huffman said. “I believe this legislation is smart for Ohio and will ensure patients are receiving the most effective care possible.”

A single fellow senator has signed on as a cosponsor of the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.