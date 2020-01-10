New law this year designed to strengthen retirement savings

Retirement is an ever-changing landscape. What used to be retirement at 62 is now 67, and some are steering clear of traditional ways of saving for their Golden Years.

A new law that took effect on Jan. 1 has changed some retirement rules. The SECURE Act — which stands for “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement” — put numerous provisions in place in hopes of strengthening retirement security, according to Chairman Richard Neal.

This act offers small businesses tax incentives to set up automatic enrollment in retirement plans for its workers, or allows them to join multiple employer plans. In addition, the plan also eliminates the maximum age cap for contributions to traditional individual retirement accounts.

The legislation also allows long-term part-time workers to participate in 401(k) plans by having employers have a dual eligibility requirement under which an employee must complete either a one year of service requirement or three consecutive years of service where the employee completes at least 500 hours of service, according to the document.

The SECURE Act also expands 529 education savings accounts to cover costs associated with registered apprenticeships, homeschooling, up to $10,000 of qualified student loan repayments including those for siblings, and private elementary, secondary, or religious schools.

The passing of the act may also result in an increase of Roth accounts, said Sean Williams, a financial advisor at Sojourn Wealth Advisory.

Part of the law eliminates “stretch IRAs,” which allowed individuals who inherited qualified accounts, like individual retirement accounts and 401(k) plans, to take required distributions over their lifespans. Under the SECURE Act, non-spousal inheritors will need to withdraw all of an inherited accounts assets within 10 years.

Another non-traditional route to retirement saving is utilizing a Health Savings Account for the long haul.

HSAs are tax-advantageous accounts that allow workers to save, invest and withdraw money tax-free if used for qualified medical expenses.

With the rising cost of healthcare for those without an employer-sponsored plan, contributing to an HSA and not touching the money until retirement could ease a hefty burden.

According to Fidelity Investments, the average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2019 could expect to spend $285,000 in retirement for health care costs alone, which does not include long-term care.

And some people won’t want to retire at all— according to a 2019 Merrill Lynch study, nearly half of retirees say they have or plan to work during their retirement.