Central Ohio construction jobs jumped 10 percent last year

Construction crews work on Livingston Avenue on the southern edge of downtown. The number of construction jobs in the area shot up 10 percent from November 2018 to Novemeber 2019.

Construction crews work on Livingston Avenue on the southern edge of downtown. The number of construction jobs in the area shot up 10 percent from November 2018 to Novemeber 2019. (Photo: )

Central Ohio construction jobs jumped 10 percent last year

The Columbus region had one of the biggest increases in construction jobs in the nation from November 2018 to November 2019, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

Central Ohio saw a 10 percent increase in construction jobs during that period. Only 10 metro areas had a bigger increase.

Locally, the number of construction jobs rose from 42,700 to 47,100.

Central Ohio was the one gleaming area in the state for construction jobs.

No other Ohio region ranked in the top 50. Toledo, which saw a 6 percent increase, ranked tied for 56th.

Also, Ohio ranked a dismal 48th for construction job employment with a decrease of 3.5 percent. The state had 7,800 fewer construction jobs in November of 2019 than it did a year earlier. Only Connecticut, Wyoming and Louisiana had a bigger percentage of job losses.

Nevada had the biggest gain, with construction job growth of 13.4 percent, followed by New Mexico, New Hampshire, Utah and Texas.

Nationally, construction employment grew in 226, or 63 percent, out of 358 metro areas, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

“It is encouraging that so many contractors were able to add employees even with overall unemployment at a 50-year low and construction job openings at a record high,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “Our survey found that contractors in all parts of the country remain optimistic about demand for projects, and they intend to increase headcount in 2020, but finding workers is a major challenge.”

Association officials noted that its survey found most contractors are optimistic about the dollar value of projects available and expect to keep adding workers in 2020 but they are finding it hard to fill positions and anticipate it will continue to be hard to hire employees.

“Both the actual spending totals for November and our members’ expectations for 2020 point to a continuing uptick in construction employment,” said Simonson. “It’s likely that even more metros would have added workers recently if unemployment weren’t at record lows in many areas.”

Construction spending rose 4.1 percent and totaled $1.32 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in November, up 0.6 percent from October and up 4.1 percent from November 2018, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were year-over-year increases in all major segments — public, private residential and private nonresidential.

The Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas metro area added the most construction jobs during the past year (15,400 jobs, 10 percent), followed by Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. (11,000 jobs, 17 percent). Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise had the largest percentage increase, followed by 15-percent gains in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa (4,500 jobs), Sioux Falls, S.D. (1,300 jobs) and Auburn-Opelika, Ala. (400 jobs).

Construction employment set a new high for November in 71 metro areas and a new November low in six areas.

From November 2018 to November 2019, construction employment fell in 77 metros and was flat in 55.

The largest declines occurred in New York City (-6,900 jobs, -4 percent) and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. (-4,300 jobs, -4 percent). The largest percentage decreases took place in Danville, Ill. (-17 percent, -100 jobs), Fairbanks, Alaska (-12 percent, -300 jobs) and Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. (-11 percent, -2,300 jobs).

The association’s 2020 Construction Outlook survey found that for each of 13 project types, more contractors expect an increase in 2020 than a decrease in the dollar value of projects they compete for.

Three-fourths of the 956 respondents expect to add workers this year, while only 5 percent expect a decrease.

However, 65 percent say it will be as hard or harder to hire workers than in 2019, when 81 percent said they had a hard time finding qualified workers to hire.

Association officials added that labor shortages are forcing contractors to boost pay, invest more in training and adopt new labor-saving technologies. But they cautioned that those changes are not enough to allow many contractors to keep pace with growing demand, noting many firms report they have raised bid prices or proposed longer construction schedules because of labor shortages.

“The single greatest threat to continued growth in the construction industry is the shortage of qualified candidates for firms to hire,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “That is why Congress and the Trump administration must act quickly to boost investments in career and technical education and allow more people with construction skills to legally enter the country.”