State auditor: Coshocton County parks worker stole $11,358

A state auditor’s investigation of discrepancies in receipts collected by a parks district has resulted in the theft conviction of a seasonal worker and a restitution order by the Coshocton County Court of Common Pleas.

Auditor Keith Faber recently released the 2017 and 2018 audit report for the Coshocton City and County Parks District, which revealed parks district employee, Kelsey Saylor, a seasonal administrative assistant, stole $11,358 of district funds.

The local court ultimately found Saylor guilty on charges of theft and tampering with evidence and ordered the woman to pay restitution of $5,000.

Investigators compared the parks district’s aquatic center financial reports to attached cash register tapes and found that the cash from the pool admissions and concessions was short $7,314 and $1,598 for 2018 and 2017, respectively.

These shortages occurred on days that Saylor was working and would have handled the counting of the money and preparation of bank deposit slips, the report noted.

Additionally, a comparison of daily activity statements to the camping permits, gift certificates and pool passes, the cash deposited at the main office was short $2,086, $200, and $160 for 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively.

Saylor had signed all of the documents, indicating that she received payment.

During the course of the investigation, auditors tested the internal controls of the district’s cash collection points. The district logged daily activity on aquatic center reports. Concession stand employees collected money for food and drinks sold and entered it into a cash register, the investigation noted.

At the end of the day, concessions stand employees ran a total report and reconciled the money on hand with the cash register records.

Employees also completed a daily report, which detailed the breakdown of money collected by the stand.

There wasn’t always a secondary count of the funds collected by the stand because the concessions manager did not work every day.

The manager on duty at the pool admissions desk, however, verified the count before bringing the money to the main office and putting it in a safe.

Each morning, Saylor collected the money from the safe and recounted the money, the auditor’s report detailed. She, next, prepared the bank deposit slip and gave the slip and money to the park director for deposit. The director did not recount the money or compare the deposit to the daily aquatic center reports before depositing it.

Saylor also was responsible for preparing the daily cash out reports and bank deposits for fees collected by district park rangers, who collected money each weekend for camping and sales of ice and firewood. fess at their main office. These funds would also be included in the daily cash out report.

Similar to the aquatic center practices, the park director did not recount money or compare bank deposits to the daily reports.

“Public employees who take advantage of their position to defraud taxpayers should know that my office will always hold to account those who lie, cheat, and steal,” Faber said in a prepared statement.

In accordance with these facts and circumstances, Faber issued an $11,358 finding for recovery against Saylor, in favor of the parks district.