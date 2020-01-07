Pair of local startups offer rewards programs aimed at millennials

Two central Ohio startups are offering rewards programs with the goal of tackling problems millennials often face in their day-to-day lives: housing and student loans.

The two firms’ rewards programs are similar to the ones credit card companies and airlines have used for years.

Powell native Phil Osolinski founded Ryze Rewards to offer a “cash back” application. Users’ accounts would be connected directly to many of the large loan companies.

The company has more than 100 partners that give users a percentage of their purchases back to directly pay off their student loans.

Meanwhile, Rhove’s rewards program seeks to pave a pathway to home ownership for renters. Through its partnered property companies, renters can earn a percentage back from the amount paid in rent each month. Those cash back funds can be used in any way at the user’s discretion.

“We’re helping them tackle financial challenges,” said CEO and co-founder Calvin Cooper.

Osolinski, who attended college in Indianapolis, left with a “ton of student loans” debt. He had friends from college and high school who were in the same situation.

“That kind of inspired me to find a way to start a company to tackle (the issue),” he said.

At that point he had a “mission without a company,” he said.

For Cooper, the Rhove co-founder loves research and data that helped him realize how bad the housing situation, particularly on the coasts and partly in the Midwest despite its lower cost of living.

Millennials on average are expected to pay $200,000 in rent in their lifetime and capture no value from that, he said.

With a background in venture capital, Cooper worked with his connections in the technology world. They spent Friday nights brainstorming on how to address the homeownership.

“We just became obsessed with this problem,” Cooper said.

Rhove’s other co-founders are Jonathan Nutt, head of product and experience; Scott Sumi, chief technology officer; and Jon Slemp, head of marketing and business development.

But both companies saw how the rewards business model benefits all participants. The common denominator is loyalty between the user and the business.

“We realize there were a ton of merchants who want to work with us,” Osolinski said.

Ryze’s business model is not focused on the merchant’s two to five percent who have bought into the brand but the remainder who find financial stability as something more valuable than a free product, he said.

And with a large portion of millennials who have student debt, the perk connects merchants with potentially large clientele, he added.

Ryze can also provide general data insights on customer transactions for merchants including what campaigns worked and did not.

“It’s a win-win for both the merchants and the consumers,” Osolinski said.

Central Ohio is an ideal location for Rhove’s business model because “for a city our size, we’ve got an incredible highly talented experience property developers,” Cooper said.

Rhove partnered with the Gravity development in Franklinton along with more than five property owners who have developments in the Short North, Worthington and Marble Cliff. It has about 2,000 listings.

The loyalty connection is vital for property owners who want to reduce tenant turnover costs as much as possible. Offering a rewards perk incentivizes tenants to stay longer in their apartments, Cooper said.

He added that the company doesn’t sell renter data.

Osolinski said he hopes to grow Ryze to become the integral rewards platform for merchants as Instagram is for photography.

“Our primary objective is to get more users and more merchants on our platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rhove is focused more on tailoring its rewards program to the real estate industry.

While it wants to partner with more property owners, the company is selective, preferring to partner with community-minded businesses, Cooper said.

“Tapping into that network that are community focus has been really been an accelerator,” he said.