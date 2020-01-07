Debt strategy is an important element of any wealth management plan

Amid reports this week that a record number of Americans use credit cards and carry more than a combined $1 trillion in debt, a strategy to tackle these financial obligations is almost essential to any wealth management plan.

Online personal finance company NerdWallet has offered several common tactics to take care of looming debt.

The debt snowball and avalanche plans employ paying off debt loads one at a time, attacking the outstanding balance from two different tacks.

With the debt snowball approach focuses on paying off the smallest debt first, while paying minimum amounts on the other debts.

NerdWallet advised credit card users, then, roll the amount they had been paying on the smallest debt into payments on the next smallest debt.

The debt avalanche employs the following approach: Pay off the debt with the highest interest rate first while paying minimums on the others, then, the next highest rate and so on.

“It may save you time and money over the course of your debt payoff,” the company wrote in an online piece.

Debt consolidation and debt management plans are the other strategies consumers may want to consider.

Consolidation combines multiple, old debts into a single new one — ideally at a lower interest rate.

The desired effect makes payments more manageable or the payoff period shorter, NerdWallet noted.

Debt may be consolidated by use of balance transfer cards and personal loans.

For the so-called “mountain” of credit card debt, a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency may result in an interest rate cut, putting the consumer on a repayment plan.

The online resource offers an interactive questionnaire that assists users develop an appropriate debt strategy to save time and money.

Additionally, NerdWallet offers the following tips to keep track of debt:

Really know your budget — Making the most of each dollar coming in and going out will help you stay focused as you pay off your debt.

Lower your bills — By cutting what you’re paying toward bills every month, you’ll have more cash to put toward your debt payoff.

Make more money — Pick up a side hustle or two and increase your earning power. Some can be done online and have flexible hours.

Consider consolidation — Debt consolidation, with a personal loan or a credit card, can lower your interest rate so you’re putting more money toward your balance.

Don’t be afraid of debt relief — If you’re not making any progress on your debts, you might want to get some help in the form of debt relief.

According to consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion, 182 million Americans have credit cards and added $80 billion to our collective tab last year.

The average household credit card debt reached $8,701 during the third quarter of 2019.