Former local sports anchor now operates startup to help athletes

Former local sports anchor now operates startup to help athletes

A former local sports TV anchor has gone from telling a story to shaping it through his startup company.

Dan Fronczak co-founded Healthy Roster in 2016 with the goal to keep athletes active and healthy by providing a communication platform for athletic trainers.

“The thought being, if the athletic trainer could do their job more efficiently then the athlete would benefit considerably in the way of care coordination,” he said. “The sports medicine community agreed with this approach as Healthy Roster now has 300 customers coast to coast comprised of high schools, colleges and major health systems who employ the athletic trainers.”

Athletic trainers needed a service that was mobile (as they’re hardly ever at a desk) and that was compliant with federal law restricting the release of medical information, he said.

“There was also a lack of data surrounding the value the athletic trainer brought to an organization. Healthy Roster not only provides best-in-class secure and mobile technology but it also tracks data collection in real time thus making the AT more efficient and more recognizable as a leader in health care,” Fronczak said.

Fronczak worked as sports anchor for nearly two decades, including at the Ohio News Nework and WBNS-TV.

He now enjoys watching sports, including events in which his children are involved in. Their participation in sports was a driving factor in creating Healthy Roster.

Fronczak created the concept with co-founders Nathan Heerdt and Shawn Price.

They “wanted a better way to interact with the appropriate people if and when their children got hurt on the field. The concussion scare was a huge motivating factor,” he said. “(We) wanted to implement streamlined methods of communication and documentation for the athletic trainer so everyone in the child’s care circle was ‘in the loop.’”

The Dublin company now employs 30 people and expanded its reach last year with two major initiatives: one that focused on mental health and the other on occupational medicine.

“Healthy Roster launched SAFE Roster which stands for Screen Alert Facilitate and Engage. SAFE is the only proactive screening and alert system in the country. It’s a clinically proven survey that goes out via secure text to an individual to gauge their mental well-being,” Fronczak said. “The uniqueness is the approach, asking an individual how they’re doing instead of waiting for them to come to you. And the method of text creates more accurate responses because the survey can be conducted in the comfort of an individual’s home. SAFE was launched by several college athletic departments across the country in 2019.”

The survey is now offered to college athletes on the Healthy Roster platform. The company released results from a survey of 658 student athletes from four collegiate athletic programs conducted between October and November.

It found that more than one in 10, or 13 percent, of college student-athletes scored at a level that could indicate depression. Four percent of those athletes had scores that could indicate major depression.

“Mental health at the collegiate level is something that can be easily overlooked,” said Maggie Mancini, a licensed athletic trainer, in a Healthy Roster press release. “Today’s student athletes have a lot on their plates beyond their sport, including managing their time, maintaining good grades, making new friends, and oftentimes, being far away from family. That on top of an expectation of performing in their sport can take a toll on anyone. As a head athletic trainer at this level, it is always important to make sure the athlete understands how to be a self-advocate for their own mental health, as well as making sure they know they have a support system on and off the field.”

Healthy Roster’s occupational health features, products and services to enable athletic trainers extend their reach in the workplace setting.

“Active workers experience the same type of aches and pains as athletes and therefore need the same type of care. Healthy Roster created Virtual Clinics and Virtual Clinical Services in 2019 where a worker can interact with a provider via secure video chat,” Fronczak said.

The stations are being placed around the country to help workers stay healthy and stay on the job, he added.

Employers can use their own athletic trainers, a preferred provider group of athletic trainers, or Healthy Roster employed trainers to answer these virtual calls.

“Healthy Roster is well positioned to be at the forefront of modern medicine in the coming years. Telemedicine and virtual care are growing, as is the number of providers who work outside a clinic, like athletic trainers,” Fronczak said. “Catering to hospitals, universities, high schools and employers who embrace this movement is, and will continue to be, the driving force behind Healthy Roster’s technology and overall growth as a company.”