Central Ohio unemployment rate drops to 3.3 percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in November, down from 3.7 percent in November 2018, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,109,700 workers last month — 24,000 more than November 2018. There were 37,100 people unemployed last month, or 2,600 fewer than a year ago.

Among the counties in the region, Delaware had the lowest unemployment rate at 3 percent last November, followed by Madison and Union (3.1 percent); Franklin (3.3 percent); Fairfield and Licking (3.5 percent); Pickaway (3.6 percent); Morrow (3.8 percent); Hocking (4 percent) and Perry County (5 percent).

In comparison, Delaware and Union had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2 percent in November 2018, followed by Franklin, Licking and Madison (3.7 percent); Fairfield (3.8 percent); Pickaway (4 percent); Morrow (4.1 percent); Hocking (4.6 percent); and Perry County (4.9 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last November, the same from October and down from 4.6 percent in November 2018, according to ODFJS data.

With more than 5.59 million Ohioans employed, the state added 20,600 jobs during the same period.

“November’s jobs report brought some Christmas cheer with 6,300 new private sector jobs, the second-best job growth month of the year. And with the unemployment rate holding at 4.2 percent, this month is a bright spot amid a year of relatively slow job growth,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement last month.

“Unfortunately, amid the good news there was troubling news for Ohio’s manufacturing sector, which failed to return to pre-strike levels — adding only 100 jobs in November — despite the end of the GM/UAW strike,” he added. “This, along with the fact that the sector is still down 3,300 jobs for the year, is a sign that the state’s manufacturing sector continues to weaken.”

“Continuing the shift away from traditional storefront shopping to online shopping, the wholesale and retail trade sectors saw job loss in November, with a combined loss of 1,100 jobs,” Kidd continued. “As a result of the continuing shift to online shopping, the transportation, warehousing, and utilities sector saw a moderate increase of 1,700 jobs as more companies expand their delivery workforce. The healthcare services sector saw steady job growth throughout the year and added another 800 jobs in November, which is good news as Ohio’s population ages and demands more healthcare services.

“The most notable growth came in the leisure and hospitality sector, which saw the largest job growth by sector in November, adding 2,200 jobs, and saw the largest job growth by sector over the year, adding more than 14,000 jobs.”

From November 2018 to November 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 15,700 jobs as the goods-producing subsector lost 10,100 position, while the state’s service-providing subsector added by 25,800 jobs.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s public sector employment increased during the same period. It had 782,700 jobs in November, up 4,900 from November 2018. The federal government lost 300 jobs during the period while the state added 2,200 jobs. The local government sector added 3,000 jobs.

“Despite the November job growth, Ohio — along with many of its neighbors — has experienced slow to stagnant growth throughout 2019. And the trade war, while subsiding slightly with the recent ‘phase one’ deal, has hurt Midwest job growth,” Kidd said.

The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October and down from 3.7 percent in October 2018.