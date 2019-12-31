Zillow: Columbus home values rise

Columbus had the second fastest growing housing market among the 35 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, according to Zillow’s November Real Estate Market Report.

The typical home in the area was valued at $208,126, up 5.9 percent on an annual basis, while rents decreased 1.9 percent to $1,182 per month.

Phoenix was the fastest growing market with annual values up 6.1 percent year over year, to $284,480. Charlotte, N.C., was the third fastest growing market, up 5.8 percent, followed by Indianapolis at 5.7 percent.

“The relative affordability of these markets, combined with solid employment numbers, continues to bolster their appeal,” Zillow stated in its release.

Meanwhile, annual home growth reached its lowest point since January 2013 as the U.S. housing market returned to historical norms following a red-hot 2017 and 2018. The typical U.S. home was valued at $243,225, up 3.8 percent on a year-over-year basis.

“Motivated sellers trying to close before the end of the year dropped their list prices in September and October, with November numbers showing the expected quiet in listing activity. That quiet is echoed by the slower annual appreciation and the lower-than-normal available inventory,” said Skylar Olsen, Zillow’s director of economic research, in a statement. “But as we anticipate longer days to come, so too we anticipate some relief for housing. Lifting housing starts and permit numbers, strong jobs reports and the steady progress towards more stable and sustainable home value appreciation all point to a healthier 2020 for housing.”

Zillow noted that annual home value growth has gradually slowed in each of the past 19 months and the drop has not exceeded 0.3 percentage points from one month to the next during this period.

“Quarterly home value growth – a better indicator of recent shifts in the market – shows the market may have turned a corner and the slowdown will not continue for long. The pace of quarter-over-quarter home value growth has accelerated in each of the past three months, though it remains slower than this time last year,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, the typical U.S. rent is now $1,600, up 2.3 percent from this time last year, making November the fifth consecutive month that annual rent growth has accelerated. Phoenix had the fastest-growing rents, with the typical rent in that market up 7.6 percent on an annual basis, followed by Las Vergas at 5.1 percent.

Additionally, inventory fell 6.4 percent on an annual basis to the lowest level in Zillow’s data that dates back to 2013. It’s the biggest drop in 20 months.

“There are 102,463 fewer homes on the market than at this time last year. Inventory fell the furthest in Seattle (down 28.8 percent), Sacramento (down 21.2 percent) and San Diego (down 19.9 percent),” Zillow stated.

Columbus’ inventory decreased 9.3 percent on a year-over-year basis in November.