Ohio schools eligible for $34M to establish credential programs

State education officials recently announced funding of $34 million in grants to roll out Ohio’s new high school credentialing program.

The Innovative Workforce Incentive Program has made $9 million available for grants to assist school districts, community schools, joint vocational schools and STEM schools establishing credential programs to prepare students for careers in priority industry sectors.

The application process began last week, officials said.

School districts also are eligible to receive a share of $25 million over the current state budget to encourage the start of additional credential programs. Schools may receive $1,250 for each qualifying credential earned by students under the program.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce,” state Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said in prepared remarks. “We are committed to supporting students in acquiring relevant, marketable skills that empower them to achieve success in Ohio’s emerging and priority industries. Innovative Workforce Incentive Program Funds will make it possible for schools to develop the programs students need to earn in-demand credentials.”

Gov. Mike DeWine and state legislators developed the program to create more opportunities for students to earn in-demand, industry-recognized credentials. The new program aligns with the state’s five-year strategic plan for education, Each Child, Our Future, which pledges that each child will see the relevance of his or her learning, be exposed to practical, real-world work settings and begin defining his or her future during high school.

Industry-recognized credentials are an innovative approach to ensure that high school education inspires students to identify paths to future success, officials said.

Additionally, credentials offer students many ways to demonstrate the knowledge and skills needed for high school graduation and beyond, and they benefit employers through validating the knowledge and skills of potential employees.

“We must prepare Ohio’s workforce to earn the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly tech-infused economy, and we need to seize the opportunity to do so before they graduate from high school,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

He said providing grant funding reinforces the administration’s commitment to provide Ohioan opportunities toward better paying and higher quality career options.

“When Ohio students graduate high school, they should be college or career ready,” said DeWine added. “This program helps schools expand credentialing opportunities and ensures potential employers that students have the skills they need to succeed in high-wage, in-demand fields.”

More information about the Innovative Workforce Incentive Program, including the qualifying industry-recognized credentials, is available at education.ohio.gov.