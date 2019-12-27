Initiatives, expansion mark Columbus Zoo year

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium had an inspiring 2019, according to Jen Fields, the organization’s communications director.

The zoo is expected to finish with an attendance of 2.17 million people this year compared with nearly 2.04 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, Zoombezi Bay finished the season with 466,374 guests, making 2019 the busiest season in the history of the park. Fields said the increase in attendance can be contributed to favorable weather for the majority of the summer and the success of special events, such as the family nights.

“The zoo saw a 5.6 percent increase in membership revenue in 2019 compared to 2018. Zoombezi Bay experienced a 6.6 percent revenue increase in season pass sales compared to 2018,” she said. “This ends the year with approximately 90,000 zoo member households and 10,000 Zoombezi Bay season pass holders. Additionally, the zoo is up in group sales by about 20 percent.”

On the other hand, employment dipped during the peak season for the zoo this year. The zoo employed a combined 1,632 at the zoo, Zoombezi Bay and the Safari Golf Club compared with 1,715 people in 2018. The Wilds, located near Zanesville, employed 180 employees during its peak season this year compared with 194 in 2018.

Among “quite a few major achievements” this year, Fields said, were the births of several threatened and endangered species, including a dama gazelle calf, silvered leaf langur baby, Mexican gray wolf pups, yellow-headed temple turtle hatchlings and a polar bear cub.

The zoo hosted a Teen Echo Summit in which 22 schools present 20 sustainability projects to a panel of judges. Ten of the schools received grants to help launch their projects with funding coming from AEP, Kroger and Battelle.

“It is truly inspiring to see these students taking action to use resources in ways that reduce our long-term impact on the environment,” Fields said.

The zoo created a Green Drive to encourage staff to drive less by cycling and carpooling and switching to electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. It added six electric vehicle charging stations at the zoo’s guest parking lot and additional fleets for staff. Additionally, it provided a Plastic Free ExoChallenge to promote the reduction of single-use plastic items.

On a sad note, the zoo euthanized its 15-year-old lion, Tomo, because his quality of life had diminished rapidly from age-related issues. Tomo came to the Columbus Zoo in May 2006 from the San Diego Zoo as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African lion species survival plan. He fathered three litters.

The zoo opened a Tasman devil habitat in May, welcoming the species for the first time in more than two decades. Construction is underway on Adventure Cove, a $40 million, 4.1-acre new region honoring Jack Hanna’s legacy by sharing conservation stories. The area will feature multiple habitats, including one for sea lions and seals.

In addition, the zoo will be completing a new multiuse Conservation Education building in late spring and a new orangutan building in the late fall with a large dayroom and indoor guest viewing opportunities.

“The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium’s focus over the next few years will be continuing to advance animal welfare, fiscal innovation, impactful community engagement and partnerships and to lead and inspire by connecting people and wildlife by supporting and doing meaningful wildlife conservation work,” said Fields, who added that the zoo contributed $4 million of privately raised funds this year to support conservation projects worldwide.

Next year, Zoombezi Bay will debut an adults-only area called Croctail Creek and The Sandbar. The former is attached to the lounge pool and will have an updated layout and heated water. Guests can enjoy floating around and under the Sea Dragon roller coaster with their favorite adult beverage, Fields said. The latter will include both a walk-up and swim-up bar component, as well as a new lounge pool containing in-water bench seating.

“Our organization works hard to introduce new and exciting reasons to encourage guests to return, and our community continues to show us strong support,” she said.