Updated Franklin County auditor app available

The availability of an updated Franklin County Auditor app was announced last week.

The new, revamped app is equipped with new search options to expand the accessibility of the office’s services, a press release detailed.

“The app is an important tool to bring your Auditor’s office into the 21st century with new ways to use services that expands accessibility to all Franklin County residents — even on the go,” Auditor Michael Stinziano said in a prepared statement.

The app is expected to make users’ search of Franklin County properties easier.

A new feature allows residents to complete a location-based search of the details — property values, transfer histories, taxes and photos — of nearby properties.

Development of the improved app resulted from months of user feedback, the press release noted.

The updated app is available for iOS and for Android on the respective app stores.