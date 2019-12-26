CMA has ‘enriching’ year in 2019

With an equally strong combination of attendance and sales figures this year, the Columbus Museum of Art had an “enriching” 2019.

In January, the CMA took over leadership and operation of the Pizzuti Collection, a nonprofit museum founded in 2011 by Ron and Ann Pizzuti. The couple, known for their contemporary art collection and support for contemporary artists, restored a building in the Short North for the museum. The CMA received the building, the Collection and several works from the Pizzutis’ personal collection. The transfer made it one of the largest gifts received in the CMA’s history and became the Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art.

“Following the merger with the Pizzuti Collection, 2019 was our first year as one museum, two locations,” said Melissa Ferguson, the museum’s director of marketing and communications.

Other highlights for the CMA included the “Life in the Age of Rembrandt: Dutch Masterpieces from the Dordrecht Museum” exhibition, which featured works of the Golden Age of Dutch painting on loan from one of the oldest museums in the Netherlands, the Wonderball event, an evening of local food and performances at the museum.

In addition, the museum introduced its Center for Art and Social Engagement initiative, a gallery that uses the museum’s art collection and strategies to foster “nuanced engagement around complex current issues in society,” Ferguson said.

While Ferguson did not provide attendance figures, the museum employed 82 full-time workers, about the same as last year. The museum has been developing strategies for sustainability, considered one of the toughest challenges this year, Ferguson said.

Next year, the museum will introduce a new program called Creative Workshops, which will encourage people to engage in a series of maker workshops led by local artists, according to Ferguson.

Also on the horizon for the museum: continued growth of the Wonder School, a laboratory preschool collaboration with Columbus State Community College and the Childhood League Center; the selection of the first artist recipient of the new Aminah Robinson Fellowship and Residency, a collaboration with the Greater Columbus Arts Council; and the return of the exhibition Art after Stonewall, 1969 to 1989, after presentations in New York and Miami, in March.

“(We’re) continuing to respond to and serve our community with radically inclusive programs and exhibitions,” Ferguson said.