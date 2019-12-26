$10M in grants, incentives to expand access to quality child care

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services plans to offer grants totaling $7 million to grow the number of publicly funded child care providers and improve the quality of existing providers.

These capacity-building grants are to be made available to eligible nonprofit and public entities, a press release detailed.

An additional $3 million in incentives also is to be made available to current publicly funded child care providers so that they may become rated or improve their Step Up To Quality rating, agency officials said.

“Our youngest and most vulnerable learners deserve to learn in quality settings that help them get to the same starting line,” Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said in a prepared statement. “These grants will not only support Ohio’s publicly funded child care providers in improving their quality, but they also will help improve outcomes for Ohio’s children.”

By July 1, all Ohio licensed child care programs that receive state funding must participate in Step Up To Quality.

To date, nearly 80 percent of programs offering publicly funded child care services are rated, officials added.

The agency has implemented multiple initiatives to help providers become rated, including the following:

Funding incentive payments;

Reducing licensing application fees;

Dedicating ODJFS staff to meet with and guide providers through the process;

Offering free curricula and assessments;

Paying wage and retention bonuses for provider staff members;

Hosting workshops where providers can ask questions and receive guidance; and

Creating a mentorship program where rated providers help guide programs that are not yet rated.

“A child’s first few years lay the foundation for the rest of his or her life,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Having access to quality child care is a necessity as we work together to provide the tools Ohio’s kids need to be set up for success.”

Nonprofit and public entities interested in applying for the capacity-building grants should visit procure.ohio.gov.

Unrated programs that submit a Step Up To Quality registration between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, as well as one- and two-star programs that submit a registration during this time and improve their ratings, will be eligible for the one-time incentive payment upon approval of the rating.

Qualifying child care centers are expected to earn $4,000, while family child care providers are expected to earn $2,000, the press release detailed.

Ohio families may search for child care providers by county, city, ZIP code, program type and Step Up To Quality rating at ChildCareSearch.Ohio.gov.