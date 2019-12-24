Bill designed to modify ‘sore loser law’

The state’s so-called sore loser law arguably interfered with the rights of a northeast Ohio electorate to select the candidate of its own choice to serve as mayor. No one believes this was the purpose of the bill Ohio lawmakers approved at the time, Lorain elected officials said. It is, however, an unintended consequence of the measure. At-large Councilwoman Mary Springowski offered background to Senate lawmakers seated for the Government Oversight and Reform Committee considering Senate Bill 233. Lorain’s incumbent mayor resigned two days after the May 7 primary this year to accept private-sector employment, leaving a vacancy on the ballot for the Democratic candidate. Six potential candidates submitted their names to fill the ballot vacancy, Springowski continued. The group included three at-large council candidates (one being Springowski), council president and the city auditor — all of whom had won their primary contests and were set to be on the general ballot. Former state Rep. Dan Ramos completed the group. It was left to the party’s central committee to determine who would finish out the mayor’s term and appear on the ballot. The committee asked the secretary of state’s office for guidance, which ultimately resulted in disqualification of five of six of the potential candidates. “In a nutshell, what happened was that the people who won their respective races were disqualified and the person who lost their race was named interim mayor all under this so- called sore loser law,” the councilwoman said. In light of the controversy that arose from this, the sole candidate left standing (Ramos) rescinded his candidacy,” said SB 233 sponsor Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville. “Following many conversations with those who were affected, it became clear that the current language is in need of modification to avoid this situation from repeating itself in other communities. “Qualified individuals should never be precluded from consideration for arbitrary reasons.” Ramos, who was asked by former colleague Manning to offer testimony in support of the bill, said he was not arguing for the ability of a politician, such as himself, to run for any office he chooses. Rather, legislation shouldn’t impede a voter from exercising his right to vote. “I am here in support of SB 233 because it would preserve the right of the public to choose their officials,” he said.