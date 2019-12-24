Attendance up 25% this year at Franklin Park Conservatory

The year has been about growth for Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

The site, which comprises the Conservatory building, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden, the Grand Mallway and the John F. Wolfe Palm House, experienced a 25 percent increase in attendance so far this year compared with the previous one.

“(It) was our best year on record,” said Jenn Wilson, director of marketing and communications, for the Conservatory. She added that sales and memberships have increased on an annual basis this year.

The Conservatory employed 244 employees during its peak season this year, up slightly from last year. The Conservatory also added new activities this year.

“We added some special evening events, Cocktails at the Conservatory and Pumpkins Nights, both were well received and attended,” Wilson said. “Both were well received and will be returning in 2020.”

This year the Conservatory featured its full collection of artist Dale Chihuly’s glass artworks since 2009 according to its website. The Conservatory has the largest Chihuly collection in a botanical garden.

“In addition, we also hosted Chihuly Nights, a special engagement opportunity that allows guests to see Chihuly’s artwork after hours. Chihuly Nights were also well received and we will continue to offer these special engagements on select evenings in 2020,” Wilson said.

The Conservatory’s history goes back to 1952 when the Franklin County Agriculture Society purchased 88 acres located two miles east of downtown Columbus as a site for its county fair.

The land became the official grounds of the Ohio State Fair in 1874 and a decade later the Ohio legislature declared the site as Franklin Park.

The city built a grand Victorian-style glass greenhouse in the park. Known today as the John F. Wolfe Palm House, it opened to the public in 1895 as Franklin Park Conservatory. The city’s recreation and parks department owned and operated the park until 1989.

Following the AmeriFlora of 1992, a six-month international horticulture exposition, the Ohio legislature created the Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District for the long-term management.

A 10-member board of trustees and an executive director manage the Conservatory and surrounding 28 acres.

“Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens strives to connect people with nature and we will continue to do just that with our exhibitions, events, education classes and our community outreach efforts,” Wilson said. “As our vision states, we see a world that celebrates nature as essential to the human experience.”