Ohio bill aims to ease credit card debt

Lawmakers in the Ohio Senate have taken up a bill that would expand the state’s debt adjustment law to include debt relief and debt settlement services.

Filed as Senate Bill 112, the legislation presumably would provide Ohioans another tool in an arsenal that takes aim at the estimated $5,500 in credit card debt each resident carries.

The bill would modify the section of law by establishing that a person in compliance with federal law relating to debt adjusting is not subject to any conflicting requirement under Ohio’s Debt Adjusting Law.

The bill also would make technical changes by relocating the relevant law to the same chapter as the law governing credit service organizations and assign the express culpable mental state of “recklessly” to the prohibition against violating the law, bill analysis provided.

“Presently, the only options available to your constituents burdened with high credit card debts are bankruptcy or a nonprofit consumer credit counseling service,” SB 112 sponsor —Sen. John Eklund, R-Chardon — told fellow senators seated for the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee. “I believe consumers should have more options to deal with personal debt, not fewer.

“Bankruptcy protection can eliminate debts, but leaves a black mark on the credit worthiness of individuals and married couples. Credit counseling can be a great option, but only in instances in which someone has the means to repay the entire debt.”

The key distinction between credit counseling organizations and debt settlement Eklund said is that credit counselors cannot reduce the principal amount owed. Rather, they often are able to negotiate late-fee waivers and interest rate reductions.

“On the other hand, debt settlement operations can usually get credit card companies to reduce interest rates, waive late fees and negotiate payment of a reduced principal,” Eklund said.

Independent analysis has found that by the time a consumer contacts a debt settlement provider, they are typically delinquent on at least one of their credit cards, owing tens of thousands of dollars to multiple unsecured creditors, Steve Boms told lawmakers on behalf of the American Fair Credit Council.

“Our members’ customers are not looking for an easy way to skip their bills: In the midst of significant financial hardship, they are committed to resolving their obligations with what they are able to afford,” he said. “Debt settlement offers a way of meeting what many regard as a moral obligation: The opportunity to pay something, if not everything, in a dignified and economically reasonable manner.”

The Federal Trade Commission has regulated the debt settlement industry since 2010, testimony provided. Under the revisions to the Telemarketing Sales Rules, to which the council contributed, debt settlement companies were barred from assessing customer fees until an approved settlement has been negotiated and the customer has made a payment to the creditor towards the settlement.

“Debt settlement is, therefore, one of the only products in the financial marketplace whose providers, by federal law, must deliver a resolution to their customers before they are legally permitted to collect a fee,” Boms said.

He cited an independent study from last year that found debt settlement, on average, saves consumers $2.64 for every $1 in fees they pay for debt settlement services, with the majority of debt settlement customers seeing their first account settled within four to six months of starting their program.

A final provision of the bill notes that it is not to be construed as permitting the unauthorized practice of law by anyone engaging in debt adjusting.

SB 1112, which has a single cosponsor in the Senate, had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication.