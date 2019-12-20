AAA: More Ohioans expected to hit the road during the holidays

Ohio’s year-end holiday travel numbers are expected to break records for the eighth year in a row, according to AAA’s estimates.

The travel group said 4.7 million Ohioans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes between Saturday and Jan. 1, a 4.2 percent increase from last year.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports.”

AAA expects 115.6 million Americans to travel, another record for the seventh year in a row.

With projected travel volume to increase 3.9 percent, this year marks the 11th consecutive year for travel growth this season.

The holiday period has an extra day, spanning 12 days, and offers more options to travelers.

With 91 percent of travelers driving to their destinations, AAA expects to assist more than 853,000 motorists, including 32,000 Ohioans with twos, dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

A gallon of gas cost an average $2.53 in Ohio as of Tuesday, according to Gas Buddy, while the national average was $2.56 per gallon.

“OPEC’s surprising oil production cut announced last week may have a negative impact on gas prices in the days ahead, but for now, a majority of states saw gas prices drift lower in the last week as government data showed a large rise in gasoline inventories, perhaps offsetting OPEC’s production cut,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While OPEC’s announcement was certainly not expected, it lasts just three months until March, which is barely enough time to even see if there’s going to be a high level of compliance or not, effectively making the cut indiscernible to markets. It was the highest profile move OPEC could make that the markets could still entirely dismiss.

“Refineries, meanwhile, have ramped up output as the end of the year looms, which could also offset any rise in oil prices. Refiners draw-down oil inventories ahead of the turn of the year to avoid taxes, which could help lead to increases in refined product inventories and drive prices down.”

AAA said Thursday and today during the afternoon and evening were expected to be the busiest travel days.

Meanwhile, air travel will have its biggest increase in travel volume during this holiday period with a 4.6 percent increase nationwide and a 4.9 percent in Ohio.

Nearly 7 million Americans, including 258,000 Ohioans, are expected to fly over the holidays, the highest volume since 2003.

Most holiday air travel is expected to take place two to four days before Christmas with Sunday the busiest air travel day, according to AAA.

The John Glenn International airport expects more than 700,000 travelers to come through the airport during the holidays.

It plans to get into the holiday spirit by featuring characters such as the gingerbread man, local choir groups, art displays, strolling musicians and custodians handing out candy canes. Travelers can visit the adopt-a-soldier tree near the airport’s food court to select an ornament naming a specific person to gift.