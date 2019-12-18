Luxury auto subscription – who wants to own a car anyway?

Subscriptions are the old, new-fangled thing these days.

Modern Americans now subscribe to various services that provide them a fresh toothbrush every three months, fine German-made razor blades on a more regular basis, contact lenses, socks, entire wardrobes and any manner of things.

Auto manufacturers have bought into the idea with the expectation and marketing research to back it up that car subscription is not that great a leap from an auto lease.

Edmunds reports that just as lessees don’t actually own the car, subscribers to a subscription service don’t either.

“Instead, you get the use of a car for an all-inclusive monthly fee,” the automotive publisher writes in an online post. “The fee typically covers insurance, roadside assistance and maintenance.”

Some car subscription programs promote the feature that allows the subscriber driver the ability to flip in and out of different cars with only a few days’ notice, the piece provides.

Book by Cadillac is the oldest subscription service available in large city markets. It currently is on hiatus, awaiting a third launch after a second reboot. It plans to re-enter the marketplace early next year.

The retooling, according to Road Show, is expected to provide greater convenience, flexibility and value for potential subscribers.

Carmakers have launched subscription services at a steady clip, Edmunds reports. BMW has introduced Access, Mercedes-Benz has introduced Mercedes-Benz Collection and Audi offers Audi Select. The programs are available only in certain markets throughout the United States.

Care by Volvo, however, is available nationally, offering a subcompact luxury SUV, a sedan and wagon.

The marketplace has proven large enough for startup companies and dealership groups to join the car subscription business.

Locally, Germain Automotive Group, which sells all the luxury brands in addition to Ford, Nissan, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen vehicles, offers Drive Germain — a subscription service for its luxury brands.

Drive Germain’s Premier Membership Plan is $1,000 a month, plus $75 in taxes, and a one-time $500 activation fee. Members may choose from seven sedans and SUVs, two full-size pickups and four “Fun Drives” (three luxury convertibles and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon).

An elite subscription costs an additional $500 a month and about $112 in taxes, the website notes.