Food banks group challenges bill’s fraud reduction efforts

A bill meant to protect the integrity of the federal food stamp program, while deterring trafficking in the benefit for drugs and other illegal activity to preserve the funds for the neediest Ohioans has come under fire from a leading food bank association.

Ohio Association of Foodbanks Executive Director Lisa Hamler-Fugitt said in a statement in response to Senate Bill 165 having been reported out of the Ohio Senate’s General Government and Agency Review Committee last week that approval of the bill should cause concern.

“SB 165 is yet another in a long list of misguided and wasteful bills that would severely limit and deter participation in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly food stamps,” she said.

Sen. Tim Schaffer, a Lancaster Republican and sponsor of the bill said the measure is a response to previous audits that faulted the program for excessive balances, unusual activity, recipients who were deceased and out-of-state spending — all at a cost of more than $26 million in fraudulent activity.

“Adding photos to Ohio’s EBT SNAP cards will simply make Ohio’s SNAP program stronger,” Schaffer said during testimony in support of the bill. “It will safeguard the benefits of those who are legally entitled to them and need them and it will help deter and detect crime that we know goes on today where cards are sold or traded for cash or drugs.

“No one loses benefits. No one suffers a delay in benefits. This bill will feed those in need, not drug dealers.”

Hamler-Fugitt said the photo option of the program has been proven to deter participation in the program by eligible households.

“Only one state, Massachusetts, has active legislation that the state has since paused implementation due to serious operational problems,” she said. “Eligible households were unable to use their benefits and there was widespread confusion amongst participants and retailers.”

She said the bill’s estimated cost to implement — $15 million — is an unnecessary use of taxpayer funds that otherwise could be spent on additional food assistance.

In addition to testimony by law enforcement officials, Schaffer said residents in his southeast Ohio district complained to him about people prowling grocery store parking lots, asking customers to buy their SNAP cards or offering to buy their groceries for them at the reduced price in exchange for money.

“Some states have seen these cards sold on Craig’s List and other social media,” he added. “All these activities are crimes. And many times, these crimes are feeding drug addictions.

“Law enforcement tells us they find stacks of SNAP cards when they bust drug houses.”

Hamler-Fugitt only touched on the theft of the cards rather than acknowledge complicit participation by beneficiaries of the program.

“EBT cards use a personal identification number, just like an ATM card, making it difficult for someone to steal the card and use it without permission,” she said.

She said the bill would further increase hunger and food insecurity if enacted.

“Ohio’s hungry deserve more from our elected leaders,” she concluded.

SB 165, which has a pair of cosponsors, awaits a Senate vote.