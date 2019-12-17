As technology improves, our kitchens get smarter

Smart kitchens are among the top luxury trends for next year, according to various publications.

“Once programmable microwaves hit the market a few decades ago, the die was cast. Nowadays, programmable everything is par for the course in kitchens, even low-tech ones. But as 2020 revs up, the big kitchen trends are connectivity and smart appliances,” according to Luxury Travel Magazine article.

It noted that refrigerators can act as food management systems that track inventory and every item’s expiration date, while stoves, ovens, blenders and coffee machines can all be connected with apps that make sure there are no power overloads.

In addition, the technology can help with meal planning.

People can tailor their smart kitchens to their needs according to Safewise.

It stated: “When it comes to a kitchen, smart products can make things more efficient, more precise, and safer. But we don’t think all smart kitchen gadgets need to rely on high-tech communication to upgrade your kitchen. While most of the products we recommend to transform your regular kitchen into a smart one are straightforward smart devices.”

The concept of smart kitchens is still relatively new as it figures out how to improve the experience, according to Naomi Tomky’s article for Fortune Magazine.

“Beth Altringer of the Flavor Genome Project at Harvard divided the idea of improving kitchen time into two categories. The idea—theoretically—behind much of the technology looking to make cooking easier is to first reduce the drudgery or the times spent doing the tasks we enjoy less. Dishwashers, microwaves, and countertop fryers have all contributed there,” Tomky wrote. The second, her focus, is how we increase the time we spend doing the parts we enjoy—be that the actual cooking, or perhaps the sitting down to eat with the family.”

Additionally, smart kitchens can be added on for older kitchens, while the technology can have an impact on newer models, according to design specialist JT Norman of Kitchen Magic.

“Smart kitchens are an evolving aspect of design. In fact, a lot of kitchens today are built smart from the ground up. For older kitchens, sensors, technology-enhanced gadgets and other devices can be added to for convenience to the homeowner,” he said in a blog post for Kitchen Magic.

Blog post author Margo Trott Collins said the technology has moved beyond appliances and has impact on everything in the kitchen from faucets to lighting. Examples include motion-sensor-equipped appliances, refrigerators that communicate with your shopping service via wireless internet and coffee makers programmed to have coffee ready at certain times.

“Kitchens are not for just cooking anymore, they have developed into a multipurpose space for all household needs,” Collins said.