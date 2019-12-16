Ohio In-Demand Jobs List updated, interactive feature launched

The state’s newly In-Demand Jobs List was launched last week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced during the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board meeting.

Created through a collaboration the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the list now serves as an interactive tool allowing students, workers, guidance counselors and all users to manipulate the data to display information most relevant to them in order to better guide educational choices.

“The updated tools at TopJobs.Ohio.gov are built for Ohio students and workers who are trying to figure out what is next for their education and career,” Husted said in prepared remarks. “Ohio’s Top Jobs is a place for people who know they are ready for the next step, but need a little help understanding their options and designing a strategy for achieving their goals.”

In 2019, the Gov. Mike DeWine-Husted Administration, using the newly-launched InnovateOhio Platform, created a new survey tool designed to solicit better feedback from businesses to better support the list. That new tool resulted in an 88 percent increase in survey participation.

The state is required to maintain a list of jobs that are in high-demand, a press release detailed. An “in-demand job” in Ohio is defined as one that pays at least 80 percent of the state median wage —$14.10 or more per hour — and has an annual growth in the number of jobs higher than the statewide average of 36 or annual job openings greater than 584.

The In-Demand Jobs List is created using predictive data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, projections from JobsOhio, job posting trends and survey responses submitted by Ohio businesses.

“We are very excited about the updated in-demand list and new website,” Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said. “The new list reflects occupations that pay well and have promising futures. The new website makes it even easier for Ohioans to find these occupations.

“Both are just the latest example of how we are aligning state and local resources to achieve a common goal: helping individuals across the state achieve their first or next better job.”

Ohio’s In-Demand Jobs List plays an important function as it directs 85 percent of federal job training funds offered through OhioMeansJobs Centers.

Both the list and the interactive tool are available at TopJobs.Ohio.gov.