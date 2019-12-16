Lumiere raises ski town Telluride’s luxury profile

Lumiere raises ski town Telluride’s luxury profile

One of the top ski resorts in the West, Telluride, Colo., has long been without much in the way of luxury lodging, Larry Olmstead writes for Forbes magazine.

That was the case, at least until boutique-y Lumiere hung a shingle outside its 11-room hotel, which is attached to a property that includes 18 super-luxury residential properties available for overnight rental.

Hallmarks of the rooms are the steam showers, gourmet kitchens, oversized accommodations and friendly personal service, Olmstead says.

A recent restyling and partnership with vacation club Inspirato has added several more layers of the luxury treatment to resort guests.

The ski valet has an in-house partnership with on-demand delivery service for quicker, easier access to the newest gear.

A spa and fitness center offer an alternative to the cold and snow outdoors.

“The lounge-style restaurant is a great bar with a creative selection of après ski small plates and the hotel serves an ever changing rotation of complimentary fresh baked and delicious cookies and snacks daily,” Olmstead says. “I also love that it is completely pet friendly with bowls, blankets and natural treats from Colorado’s Enchanted Biscuit.”

Lumiere is well run, employing the industry’s “high touch” treatment, the piece continues. All staff are to know the names of the guests and interact with them in a collegial manner.

“Every day they put out a different home baked treat in the lobby, from brownies to cookies to fudge, all delicious,” Olmstead recounts. “Every stay includes breakfast, with a hot and cold buffet and daily cooked to order specialties.

“And everyone is smiling all the time.”

The result of all of this care and pampering by the staff is to makes guests feel at home.

“If you feel the dryness of high altitude and ask for a humidifier, not only do you get it, but no one asks you what room you are in — they know,” he says. “It’s a small thing, but it is a great thing in an age when even the priciest hotels can feel impersonal.

“And it’s not especially pricey — standard rooms in peak winter season run $395.

The smallest of Lumiere’s offerings — the Studio Deluxe — includes a kitchenette equipped with mini-fridge, coffee maker and wet bar.

Bathrooms are oversized and include a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Many of the rooms also have balconies.

As for the skiing, Olmstead characterizes it as the most balanced assortment of terrain he’s ever seen.

“Telluride has it all, taking it even further than the usual array you’d expect to find at a big resort in the Rockies: bowls, chutes, cliffs, and glades,” he says.