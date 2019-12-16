Local IT firm evolves in a constantly changing industry

Local IT firm evolves in a constantly changing industry

Kelly Gratz was the youngest in a family with nine children. With their parents’ encouragement, they all played in in sports through high school and college.

Gratz, who played Division I soccer at the University of Dayton, now applies those team skills in her career. Gratz has served as president and CEO of g2o, a digital and technology firm, since May 2018.

“Being an executive in Columbus, I have applied those same techniques. I want to network with other strong leaders in the community, to partner with our clients and ultimately drive for results,” she said.

Formerly known as the Information Control Company, the company has evolved since it was established in the 1980s as a software reseller and consultant.

The company added other services such as software development and information technology staffing services in the 1990s; interactive design in the 2000s; and data analytics software and services this decade.

Gratz oversaw the rebranding of the company, which rolled out the rebranding in August.

“The new rebranded company is the largest digital experience and technology company based in Ohio — blending over 30 years of technology and data expertise with research and design services,” she said.

The company partners with clients to attract and retain customers, create new opportunities, and improve business efficiencies, Gratz added.

The company comprises three main business lines: technology; research and design; and data.

It employs more than 500 analysts, designers, developers, system and data engineers, researchers, and strategists.

With headquarters on the city’s northeast side, g2o opened a new office in Cleveland and collaborates with clients in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

“We constantly challenge ourselves to anticipate the changing business needs that could affect our clients based on the new market dynamics. They need a partner who can seamlessly work across multiple disciplines within our client’s organization to achieve their goals,” Gratz said. “When I came on board in March 2018, I was tasked with mapping out the next evolution. The process was an in-depth, 18-month company transformation in response to clients’ evolving needs to build deeper relationships with their customers.”

During the transition, Gratz brought on Katie McGrath as vice president of human resources. The two developed universal set of evaluation criteria and career paths for the company’s employees so “it’s clear what one needs to do to succeed,” Gratz said. “And the executive leadership team is holding ourselves accountable for providing a support system and fostering a culture of collaboration and growth. If I’m going to talk the talk, I walk the walk.”

Prior to joining g2o, Gratz earned a marketing degree from Dayton and started her career at Ernst & Young.

Throughout her 30-year professional journey, she’s served as CEO and president of subsidiaries at Syneos Health.

“The nice part about working and living in Columbus now, is I get to see my team, colleagues and our clients more often and in social settings,” she said. “I have continued to be engaged in Healthcare Business Women’s Association as part of their Advisory Board as well as other mentoring functions within the city. I think living and working in Columbus has allowed me to expand my network within the community to mentor, engage in different organizations and generally be more involved in the community.”

Gratz said the next few years will be exciting for the company following its rebranding as the company’s and the city’s growth are aligned.

“As you look at how the city of Columbus is evolving, it is natural for us to evolve with it. Columbus is becoming a big player; it is growing extremely fast and we want to be part of that growth engine,” she said. “g2o has a long list of clients in Columbus, we want to continue to expand not only here, but in the surrounding cities and states. g2o has an incredible track record for partnership. As we look to 2020 and beyond, we want to continue to expand our core capabilities, and exceed our clients’ expectations with strong strategic and executional prose.”

She added that the company will continue to expand its footprint, opening new offices where appropriate, scaling the current offices and expanding capabilities.

“In support of these efforts, we will be looking to develop and expand our talent base. In conjunction with all of this is continuing to build upon our purpose-driven organization focused on delivering the ultimate customer experience,” she said.