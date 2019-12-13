Proposals aim to give Ohio campgrounds protection from frivolous lawsuits

Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives this week considered some of the implicit hazards associated with roughing it in the great outdoors at private campgrounds and RV parks around the Buckeye State.

Protruding tree roots and uneven terrain try even the most agile hikers, while insects and wildlife present a whole other level of uncertainty for campers.

The legislation would offer campground owners protection from frivolous lawsuits brought by campers participating in activities that are inherently dangerous, Hillsboro Rep. Shane Wilkin told peers seated for the Civil Justice Committee.

“This legislation is not an all-or-nothing protection when RV park and campground owners are negligent,” the Republican lawmaker said. “It is important to note this legislation would extend liability protections for only those risks inherent to camping, which is specifically defined in the bill and includes things such as features of the natural world, uneven terrain, wildlife, etc.

“Things such as a licensed swimming pool would not be covered for these protections.”

He asked fellow House members to imagine the scenario of a family camping at a local campground.

“They are enjoying nature and set off on a hike of the grounds,” Wilkin said. “Because of naturally occurring uneven terrain, one of the campers falls and breaks their ankle. This requires a trip to the hospital and medical bills.

“Should the campground be held responsible for that? My position is they should not, and those hikers took on an inherent risk by being out in nature.”

Filed as House Bill 355, the bill defines a “risk inherent to camping” as a danger or condition that is an integral part of camping, including a danger posed by features of the natural world such as plants, roots, and mud, uneven or unpredictable terrain, a body of water that is not a swimming pool and the weather.

Other inherent risks include:

A lack of lighting, including at a campsite;

Campfires;

Wildlife not kept by or under the control of the camp operator;

The behavior or actions of domestic animals not kept by or under the control of the camp operator;

The ordinary dangers associated with structures or equipment ordinarily used in camping and not owned or maintained by the camp operator; and

A camper or visitor acting in a negligent manner that contributes to harm to that camper or visitor or another camper or visitor, including failing to follow instructions given by a camp operator or failing to exercise reasonable caution while engaging in a campground activity.

“This bill codifies needed protections for camp operators,” said the bill’s joint sponsor Rep. Douglas Swearingen, R-Huron. “Camping, while an enjoyable and generally safe activity does come with the risks inherent to any outdoor activity, especially the dangers posed by interacting with features of the natural world.”

Additionally, House Bill 355 would clarify which actions by a camp operator do not qualify for immunity, Swearingen noted.

For instance, a camp operator would have no immunity from civil liability if the he acts with a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of the camper, intentionally causes harm, fails to disclose a dangerous condition or fails to post and maintain the following notice:

“Warning: Under Ohio law, camp operators are not liable for harm resulting from risks inherent to camping. These risks include, but are not limited to, injury caused by land features, equipment, animals, or the negligent actions of a camper or visitor. You are assuming the risk of participating in campground activities.”

Fifteen fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled subsequent hearing at time of publication.