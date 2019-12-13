Local couple has a real Zest for pressed juices

Jordan and Natalie Helman have been such big fans of juices that they’ve made it their business.

The pair operate Zest Juice Co., which offers cold-pressed juices in five central Ohio locations, including in the Short North, Dublin and Easton.

“I loved juicing, and ordered juices from NYC and California all the time in addition to making them at home,” Natalie said. “We thought that it would be a great addition to our community to provide another healthy option in Columbus and the idea of Zest was then born in 2013.”

The Helmans consider themselves to be health conscious people and like to view Zest as “the friendly, neighborhood juice bar,” they said.

“We are here to educate customers and provide nutritious and delicious foods as an alternative to the many unhealthy options that exist in the market. It is important to us to remain as approachable as possible at all times as we understand not everyone is familiar with juicing and the benefits it offers,” Jordan said.

Zest now employs 50 workers at its five locations and one central kitchen, where they make all their juices.

Jordan said the demographics are different for each location but range from health and fitness enthusiasts to those wanting to eat healthier and to families that want to provide a healthier snack for their children.

The business also offers a catering service. Customers can place an order with a 72-hour notice.

The company has supported charitable organizations such as Pelotonia, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital and donates a portion of its proceeds from certain sales to the Thirst Relief International, which provides clean water to underserved communities.

“We are a seasonal business, which is a challenge for us. We are always trying to find new ways to incorporate items that our customers will want in the colder months,” Natalie said. “Also, being a juice bar in Columbus, Ohio, you do not have as large and captive of an audience as some of the bigger cities where juicing and clean eating is more widely embraced.”

Jordan worked as an insurance adjuster for years but always wanted to run his own business. Natalie studied to become a teacher but worked as a wellness coordinator.

While Jordan operates from the company’s business side, Natalie works in the stores wherever she’s needed, helping to train employees and develop recipes.

“We would love to add more food options in our stores in order to reach an even broader customer base while still sticking to our principles of providing clean, healthy options for our guests,” she said. “Also, we are always working to improve our service culture and make sure that the guest experience is positive and memorable each and every time. That is a never-ending focus for our business. Other than that, we always listen to what our customers want to see in the store and try our best to deliver.”