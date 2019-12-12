Report: Rise in foreclosures makes Columbus good for investors

Report: Rise in foreclosures makes Columbus good for investors

Partly because foreclosures are up so far this year, Columbus is seen as a good place for real estate investing next year, according to a forecast from BankForeclosuresSale.com.

Despite foreclosure activity dipping in the third quarter, the Columbus area had the second highest increase (27 percent) among metro areas with at least 1 million people.

Atlanta had the highest increase at 37 percent. San Antonio came in third at 24 percent, followed by Portland (22 percent) and Tucson, Ariz., (21 percent).

“These cities will remain among the best for foreclosure investing in 2020, as this inventory, as well as new properties, will flood the market during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first few months of the new year,” the online company, which helps consumers find foreclosed homes, said in a release.

“At first glance, it appears that many of the same cities and states that have always struggled with foreclosures will once again be in this position in 2020,” said Simon Campbell of from BankForeclosuresSale.com.

Lenders repossessed more than 34,000 U.S. properties through foreclosure in the third quarter this year, an increase of six percent from the previous quarter but down 33 percent from a year ago, according to data from ATTOM Data Solutions.

“What we’re seeing is that some cities offer great investment opportunities, not just because of the volume of properties but also the value,” Campbell said. “As the first quarter of 2020 comes to an end, we’ll get a better idea of which cities have the most potential for foreclosure investing through the rest of the year.”

ATTOM Data Solutions noted that foreclosure activity for the third quarter was at the lowest level since the second quarter of 2005.

“Foreclosure activity continues to decline across the country, which is a good sign that the housing market and the broader economy remain strong – and that the lending excesses that helped bring down the economy during the Great Recession remain a memory,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer of ATTOM Data, in a statement.

In addition, the states with the highest foreclosure rates were Montana (33 percent), Georgia (32 percent), Washington (16 percent), Louisiana (15 percent) and Michigan (12 percent).

“Even when foreclosure rates dip – which is a good thing on many fronts – there are still opportunities for those interested in investing. In 2020, there will remain cities and states that have more available properties than others. For example, it makes sense to believe that New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida will continue to have some of the highest foreclosure rates in the country,” Campbell said.