Christmas trees to cut down are more scarce this year

Spring Valley Tree Farm in Greene County was supposed to be open this coming weekend to sell more Christmas trees, but that’s not going to happen. They have no more trees left to sell.

“We sold out of all of our trees to sell in six days. We’d of been open, but if I sell all of the trees I have, I won’t have any for next year,” said Matt Mongin, owner of Spring Valley Tree Farm and president of the Ohio Christmas Tree Association.

And he’s not the only one. The news around the Christmas tree industry is the shortage of trees this year.

“That is true for all the people that I know who are serious about it in Ohio,” said Mongin. “Most are sold out or will be shortly.”

He said the reasons for the lack of trees available are complicated, but some of it has to do with fewer farms, fewer trees planted back in the recession when demand dropped and a rebound in demand, particularly from younger buyers who don’t want artificial trees.

Last year a record 32.8 million Christmas trees were sold across the country, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The shortage has driven up the price of trees in many areas. The average price rose from $75 to $78 from 2017 to 2018, according the association.

Mongin said that every day he gets phone calls from people asking where they can go to cut down a tree.

“It’s great for the industry,” he said.

But the industry does have its challenges.

Namely, there are fewer tree farmers, mostly due to retiring farmers.

“I’m 73 and I’m one of the younger ones,” says Mongin. “That’s something that’s not only in Ohio.”

He said that while the number of growers in Ohio has dipped slighty, it’s nothing compared to what’s occurring in other states.

“Other states are losing farms more significantly than Ohio, mostly because of retirements,” he said.

But those retirements and the rising demand for real Christmas trees provide an opportunity for younger growers or people who might want to get into the industry.

“All the rage in agriculture is hemp, but you can produce twice as much money on the same ground with Christmas trees,” said Mongin. “It’s a great opportunity for younger farmers to get into the industry and make some serious money.”

In fact, he says the Ohio Christmas Tree Association is more than willing to help prospective tree growers learn the industry.

“Back when I started it was a lot of work and a lot of trying, but we’ll help you all we can. We’ll tell you all of our secrets,” said Mongin. “It’s a great option for someone who has a lot of energy and support from their spouse. All you need is grandpa’s back 30 and you can make a go of it.”

His farm has about 15,000 trees on 20 acres.

Mongin was originally an accountant by trade and 33 years ago started growing trees on the side.

“I was tired of being behind a desk and wanted to be out working with my hands, out in the field,” he says.

Mongin said in Ohio the canaan fir is the most popular choice by buyers.

“People walk by everything else and go straight to them. It’s a beautiful tree,” he said.

Mongin says it takes about six years to grow a canaan fir, compared to 10 years to grow another popular choice, the fraser fir. Plus Ohio, especially the southern half of the state, has optimal conditions for growing the canaan fir.

He said there are two types of tree growers — the giant, 1,000-acre commercial farms found in states like Michigan and Oregon — and the “chose and cut” farms that are prevalent in Ohio.

“Ohio has mostly ‘chose and cut.’ Ninety-five percent of the growers in Ohio are smaller farms,” he said.

Meanwhile roadside Christmas tree sellers are more rare this year due to the shortage while big box sellers such as Lowe’s and Home Deport import their trees from those large commercial farms in states like Michigan and North Carolina.

Ohio has the eighth most tree farms, according to the most recent figures from the National Christmas Tree Association.

Oregon has the most growers, followed by North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan.

Oregon, by far, produces the most trees, harvesting more than 6 million trees annually. Ohio harvests about 150,000 annually.