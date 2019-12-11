Proposal: Make state’s cosmetology licensing a national model

Apprenticeships, fewer hours to meet license requirements and license reciprocity are hallmarks of a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives that is expected to reform occupational laws, particularly those governing the barber and cosmetology trades.

Filed as House Bill 399, the Cosmetology Reform Act seeks to eliminate overregulation, making it easier for Ohioans to start or expand business, while facilitating a continuous workforce development pipeline.

Additionally, the bill would focus on the success of cosmetology students who, as a result of the legislation, may enter the trade with less debt and a greater ability to repay student loans.

“As most of you have heard me say, I am on a mission to make Ohio the most business-friendly state in the nation,” Republican Rep. Jena Powell of Arcanum told her peers seated for the State and Local Government Committee. “One of the biggest steps we can take in that direction is to stop overregulating individuals in our state.

“It is time we move forward to make Ohio a more attractive place for individuals to live, work, play, and raise families in our communities.”

HB 399 would lower mandated cosmetology licensure hour requirements by 500 hours. Hair designer licensure would be cut to 800 hours and barber licensure to 1,000 hours, reductions of 400 and 800 hours, respectively.

“Independent research and successful models in New York, Massachusetts, and now Vermont and Texas, show there is no justification for requiring more than 1,000 hours of education for cosmetology or barber licensure,” Powell said.

The bill also proposes an Intermediate License, which would require 1,500 hours of training, ensuring all licensees who have completed the additional training award of the license.

The new license was developed to provide public and private schools the opportunity to establish a higher level of training for future licensees as an elective course.

The license reciprocity language of the bill would create license mobility to facilitate movement between different states for a more mobile workforce.

“It strives to minimize the tendency of stylists to drop out of the industry or go underground due to a lengthy license transfer process, and enables multi-state employers to relocate employees, increasing their career opportunities,” Powell said. “Three states, Arizona, Montana and Pennsylvania, recently passed legislation to remove barriers to work for all active licensees from other states to begin working within days — not months — when moving into those states.”

Development of an apprenticeship process is a direct result of a number of private cosmetology schools having closed in the past four years, the lawmaker said.

“This is leading to significant concern for small salons across the state to ensure a steady stream of new licensees are becoming licensed in Ohio,” she continued.

The proposed apprenticeship program is modeled after more than 20 states and should provide salon owners the opportunity to become a provider and future cosmetology licensees the ability to work and earn a wage while working toward licensure rather than taking on student loan debt.

Sixteen fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which was scheduled to go before the committee this week for proponent testimony.