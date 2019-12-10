Women vets likely to get day to mark contributions

Women vets likely to get day to mark contributions

It is likely Gov. Mike DeWine will sign a bipartisan measure to recognize the contribution women veterans have made to the defense and general well being of 20th and 21st century America.

Last week, lawmakers forwarded Senate Bill 77 to DeWine’s office after the measure unanimously cleared both houses of the Ohio Legislature in previous weeks.

The bill would designate June 12 Women Veterans’ Day, in part, commemorating President Harry Truman’s enactment on that day in 1948 of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as permanent members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“As a result of President Truman’s historic action, the number of female service members has continued to grow annually across all branches,” joint sponsors of the bill, Sens. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, and Sandra Williams, D-Cleveland, offered during testimony before House and Senate committee members.

As of 2017, 15 percent of all active-duty personnel were women, the lawmakers said, citing Pew Research data.

Women also are rising among the active-duty officer ranks, demonstrating an 11 percent increase in their numbers since 1990.

Women comprise 19 percent of active-duty personnel in the Air Force, 8 percent of the Marine Corps, 18 percent of the Navy and 14 percent of the Army.

“Throughout my career, I have personally had the honor and privilege to work alongside female service members and veterans for nearly three decades,” said Hoagland, a retired Navy SEAL.

The Buckeye State is home to 67,000 women veterans from all eras, according to Ohio National Guard Staff Sgt. Ashley Gorbulja-Maldonado, who offered testimony on behalf of The American Legion-Ohio Department.

“Women are now the fastest growing cohort within the veteran community,” she said. “Interestingly enough, the overall veteran population is decreasing at a rate of about 1.5 percent per year, and the women veteran population is increasing at a rate of 1 percent per year.”

Gorbulja-Maldonado said the symbolic importance of the day designation cannot be underestimated.

“Many women veterans will attempt to request services from the VA, take out home loans, use their benefits and try to conduct themselves in such a way similar to their male counterparts but are abruptly stopped by being asked, ‘Is your spouse the veteran,’” she said. “Or (they) have been overlooked by veteran service organizations, festivities or through general interactions within their communities.

“Women who have served in the U.S. military are often referred to as ‘invisible veterans’ because their service contributions until the 1970s went largely unrecognized by politicians, the media, academia and the general public.”

She said some veterans aren’t aware of their veteran status.

“There is a common misconception that combat service is a requirement for veteran status,” Gorbulja-Maldonado said. “Some VA and Department of Defense colleagues suggest that sometimes it’s not recognition, per se, but wanting to put the past behind, especially if there were negative experiences such as sexual harassment associated with the service.

“This unfortunately means there are women who may not claim or receive the recognition for service and even the healthcare, financial or other benefits associated with their service.”

The designation is a commitment to raising her female comrades’ profile, supporting programing efforts and raising awareness — a small step in the right direction, she said.

Gorbulja-Maldonado is hopeful that one day future warriors will never know what it is like to be invisible.