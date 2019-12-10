Two nonprofits partner to provide employment services for hearing impaired

The Deaf Services Center Inc. and the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center have formed a partnership to offer employment services for deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing people in central Ohio at a single location.

The two nonprofit organizations will provide career exploration, job application help, community-based assessments, job skills training, job development, coaching and retention to those communities at the Deaf Services Center, 5830 N. High St., in Worthington.

“Combining our talented team with DSC, will create a more robust program to serve the unique needs of individuals with disabilities. Further, narrowing our focus to our core services of Audiology, Hearing Aids and Speech Therapy, will allow us to better meet the needs of those living with hearing impairment or communication disorders and allow us to expand our geographic service area,” said James O. Dye, CEO of CSHC, in a statement.

The CSHC has provided employment support services for the targeted communities since 1971 through its Careers for People with Disabilities program, originally the Comprehensive Program for the Deaf.

The DSC began offering employment services in 2014. With both centers certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, the two centers acted as the primary locations for the deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing community.

“This is a first step to an outstanding partnership with the Columbus Speech and Hearing Center and will pave the way for future projects and partnerships benefitting the communities we serve,” said John L. Moore, CEO of DSC, in a statement.

The CSHC started out as the League for the Hard of Hearing in 1923, according to the nonprofit’s website.

The organization experienced name and location changes, while focusing on hard-of-hearing individuals, over time.

The CSHC continues to offer programs such as audiology and hearing aid services, speech-language services, vocational rehabilitation and employment services for adults with disabilities.

“For more than 90 years, Columbus Speech & Hearing Center has continued to offer exceptional service to clients across Ohio. By remaining focused on its mission to help all people improve communication and vocational independence, the Center raises awareness of speech and hearing challenges throughout the Columbus community and surrounding areas,” the nonprofit stated on its website.

The DSC was established in 1991 to provide resources for those who have hearing loss and providing English language resources to non-English speakers. With satellite offices in the northwest and southeast regions, DSC is the largest provider of services for the deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing in Ohio.

“As time goes by, DSC has grown by leaps and bounds. We have added many programs and services over the years to meet the changing needs of the communities we serve,” the nonprofit stated on its website.