State Bar Foundation fall grant recipients announced

The Ohio State Bar Foundation last week awarded $454,648 to 13 Ohio nonprofit organizations that have undertaken projects matching the foundation’s mission — promoting the pursuit of justice and public understanding of the rule of law — through its latest cycle of grants.

The grant awards, recipients and a brief description of each of the projects include:

$100,000 to Ohio Legal Help for its Content Expansion and Continuous Improvement project, which is expected to expand its website content, including sections on legal information for seniors, legal information for veterans, education, employment and civil consequences that could be faced should one interact with the criminal justice system.

$75,000 to the Law and Leadership Institute for its Diversity in Leadership Fellowship project. Aimed at first-year law students, this is expected to help them explore diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and expand understanding of the issues affecting recruitment and retention of diverse attorneys. These students are to have the opportunity to work with public officials, nonprofit board members, firmsand government offices on the issues of diversity and inclusion and will serve as mentors to LLI high school students.

$50,000 to the Immigrant and Refugee Law Center for its Volunteer Attorney Program. Through this program, the organization is expected to provide hands-on immigration law education to law students and lawyers, while increasing capacity to serve the legal needs of refugee and immigrant clients.

$50,000 to the Ohio Justice and Policy Center for development of its Digital Resources Center. With this grant, the organization is expected to create an online resource center to provide information on legal issues for incarcerated people, rights of prisoners, criminal justice-related activitiesand changing laws for criminal-records mitigation.

The Digital Resources Center is to serve those directly impacted by the criminal legal system and family members, social services, community organizations, government agenciesand legal professionals.

$41,200 to the Ohio State Bar Association for its Rural Practice Clerkship Program. Through this program, the association aims to attract new lawyers to rural practice by connecting them with experienced practitioners.

Training and mentoring are provided for lawyers transitioning from an academic environment to a legal practice in small, rural communities.

$37,975 to the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs Foundation to expand its YMCA Youth & Government Program. Through this program, Ohio middle school and high school students are provided leadership training, civic engagement opportunitiesand insights into national- and state-level government.

$22,200 to the Equality Ohio Education Fund for Phase II of Equality Ohio’s Legal Clinic. Through this, they provide legal and quasi-legal services to LGBTQ Ohioans through Know Your Rights clinics, printed resources, expansion of attorney referral networksand attorney training CLE conferences.

$21,773 to Ohio State Legal Services Association for the Carroll County Consumer Education and Outreach Project, which is expected to provide legal help and education to people in Carroll County on the need and how to of responding to lawsuits by creditors in the secondary market.

The project is to involve targeted outreach, accessible pro se educational materials and individualized assistance to identify and address barriers for those who are facing consumer lawsuits.

$20,500 to Legal Aid Society of Columbus for its legal Help for Successful Community Reentry project. This project is expected to help remove barriers to reentry and employment for soon-to-be-released inmates, including providing education about the CQE and CAE process, resolving driver’s license issuesand connecting to resources for housing, foodand medical care.

$15,000 to Athens County Court Appointment Special Advocates Guardians Ad Litem Program for its project Every Word Heard.

The project is expected to support staff and volunteer training to improve services to older youth and teens in foster care and those recently emancipated, including specialized events, projectsand age appropriate resources to help them understand their rights.

$11,000 to the University of Cincinnati, Clermont, for the Justice in Jeans Legal Clinic. The clinic is expected to provide attorney-led informational sessions for students and community members in an accessible, non-intimidating environment.

Sessions will cover relevant topics, such as domestic issues, expungement and estate planning. Intake interviews and resource information are to be provided to participants by paralegal students.